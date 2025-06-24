Top 10 Largest Military Bases in the World (2025): Check Its Size and Operations

The monopoly on the military of the world is under America. With the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force, and Space Force, the United States is home to one of the largest active duty military units in the world, as well as the brightest and sharpest. The United States is among the few countries with more than a million combatants. It has forces in South Korea, Afghanistan, Japan, Italy, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, among other places.
It begs the question: Which nations have the largest military bases worldwide? With the most advanced artillery in the force doesn't mean that the country has the largest military bases in the world. Here's a list of the top 10 military bases in the world. You might be surprised by the names in the list.
Largest Military Base in the World
Situated in North Carolina, just west of the city of Fayetteville, Fort Bragg is the largest military base across all five branches of the military and the largest Army base in terms of population. According to information on the fort's official website, Fort Bragg is home away from home to 57,000 military people, 11,000 civilian employees, and 23,000 military family members. It is also home to the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
With an estimated 57,000 soldiers, Fort Bragg is home to around 10% of all Army personnel. In terms of the total population that the fort can accommodate, Fort Bragg can accommodate 260,000 people.
Top 10 Largest Military Bases in the World
Below is a list of some of the largest military bases in the world, ranked by the number of active duty soldiers stationed at each location, along with their approximate land area.
|
Rank
|
Base Name
|
Location
|
Number of Soldiers Stationed
|
Approximate Land Area
|
1
|
Fort Bragg
|
North Carolina, USA
|
57,000
|
163,000 acres
|
2
|
Fort Hood
|
Texas, USA
|
36,329
|
214,968 acres
|
3
|
Lewis-McChord Joint Base
|
Washington, USA
|
40,000
|
≈414,080 acres (647 sq. miles)
|
4
|
Fort Campbell
|
Kentucky/Tennessee, USA
|
26,587
|
Not specified
|
5
|
Camp Humphreys
|
Pyeongtaek, South Korea
|
45,000 (projected)
|
2,328–3,538 acres
|
6
|
Fort Moore
|
Georgia/Alabama, USA
|
27,436 (active duty total)
|
182,000+ acres
|
7
|
Camp Hansen
|
Okinawa, Japan
|
A few thousand (not exact)
|
12,000+ acres
|
8
|
Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
|
Cuba
|
Around 6,000 (military + civilian)
|
28,800 acres
|
9
|
Thule Air Base
|
Greenland
|
Very few (exact number not listed)
|
233,000+ acres
|
10
|
Camp Fuji
|
Honshu, Japan
|
Not specified
|
33,400 acres
The above information is based on an article written by Omni Financial. There is no official information provided by any country regarding its military bases.
