Top 10 Largest Military Bases in the World (2025): Check Its Size and Operations

The monopoly on the military of the world is under America. With the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force, and Space Force, the United States is home to one of the largest active duty military units in the world, as well as the brightest and sharpest. The United States is among the few countries with more than a million combatants. It has forces in South Korea, Afghanistan, Japan, Italy, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, among other places.

It begs the question: Which nations have the largest military bases worldwide? With the most advanced artillery in the force doesn't mean that the country has the largest military bases in the world. Here's a list of the top 10 military bases in the world. You might be surprised by the names in the list.

Largest Military Base in the World

Situated in North Carolina, just west of the city of Fayetteville, Fort Bragg is the largest military base across all five branches of the military and the largest Army base in terms of population. According to information on the fort's official website, Fort Bragg is home away from home to 57,000 military people, 11,000 civilian employees, and 23,000 military family members. It is also home to the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division.