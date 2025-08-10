IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 3717 Posts at mha.gov.in, More Details Here

The IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 process for 3717 vacancies is ending today. This gives candidates a chance to apply for the prestigious Assistant Central Intelligence Officer post in the Intelligence Bureau. The last date to submit the application form is 10th August 2025, so applicants are advised to complete their registration early to avoid last-minute server issues or mistakes during submission. IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Last Date The last date to apply online for IB ACIO 2025 is 10th August 2025. Candidates must complete their registration and submit the application form before 11:59 PM IST today. Waiting can lead to issues such as slow server response or submission errors, so applicants are strongly advised to fill out the form well in advance. Missing the deadline means losing the opportunity to apply for one of the 3717 Grade-II/Executive posts in the Intelligence Bureau.

IB ACIO Application Form 2025 Important Dates Applicants should fill in accurate details and upload valid documents while completing the IB ACIO Online Application Form 2025. Submitting the form early avoids last-minute technical glitches and ensures faster processing. Event Date IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification Release 18 July 2025 Online Registration Begins 19 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 10 August 2025 IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The Intelligence Bureau has opened the IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 link for 3717 vacancies. Eligible candidates can complete their registration through the official portal by selecting the correct post, Office Assistant or Officer Scale, during the application process. Applicants should apply well before the 10th August 2025 deadline to avoid last-minute rush or technical errors. Candidates can use the direct link below to begin the application and secure chance in the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 drive.

IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2025? The Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for 3717 Grade-II/Executive posts, and the last date to apply is 10th August 2025. The following are steps to help candidates register without mistakes. Step 1: Go to the official Ministry of Home Affairs website, www.mha.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” link for IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025. Step 3: Select “Registration/Sign-Up” and agree to the terms by clicking “(Y) I Agree.” Step 4: Enter details such as full name, email address, and mobile number. Verify using the OTP sent to your email/mobile Step 5: Note down User ID and Password for login after verification. Step 6: Log in using credentials. Step 7: Fill in personal details, education qualifications, contact details, exam centre preferences, and reservation details.

Step 8: Upload required documents such as a photograph, signature, photo ID proof, education certificates, and reservation certificates. Step 9: Pay the application fee. Step 10: Submit the application after reviewing all the details.

IB ACIO Application Fees 2025 The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 application process requires candidates to pay a registration fee based on their category. Below is the detailed fee structure along with accepted payment methods. Category Application Fee Payment Mode General / OBC / EWS (Male) ₹650 Online (Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI) / Offline (SBI Challan) SC / ST / Female / Ex-Servicemen ₹550 Online (Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI) / Offline (SBI Challan) Ex-Servicemen in Civil Group C Jobs ₹650 Online (Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI) / Offline (SBI Challan)