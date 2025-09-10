Highest and Lowest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format (Updated 2025)

The Asia Cup 2025 in the T20 format promises to bring together the finest cricketing nations of Asia in a battle of skill, strategy, and high-octane performances. Known for producing record-breaking moments, the tournament has seen both breathtaking high scores and shocking batting collapses that define the unpredictable thrill of T20 cricket. As the 2025 edition unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate which teams will set new benchmarks for the highest and lowest scores in Asia Cup history.

The Asia Cup 2025 has already begun on September 09, 2025, and in the first match, Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs. India is set to begin its first match in the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE.

In this T20 format of the Asia Cup, there are vast scores hit by many teams, and till 2025, India has scored 212/2 against Afghanistan, which is the highest score by any team in the Asia Cup T20 format.