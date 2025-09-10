SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Highest and Lowest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format (Updated 2025)

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 10, 2025, 14:07 IST

The Asia Cup T20 format has delivered both explosive batting displays and stunning collapses, making it one of cricket’s most unpredictable tournaments. India’s 212/2 against Afghanistan in 2022 remains the highest team total, while Hong Kong’s 38 against Pakistan in the same year stands as the lowest in Asia Cup history.

Highest and Lowest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format (Updated 2025)
Highest and Lowest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format (Updated 2025)

The Asia Cup 2025 in the T20 format promises to bring together the finest cricketing nations of Asia in a battle of skill, strategy, and high-octane performances. Known for producing record-breaking moments, the tournament has seen both breathtaking high scores and shocking batting collapses that define the unpredictable thrill of T20 cricket. As the 2025 edition unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate which teams will set new benchmarks for the highest and lowest scores in Asia Cup history.

The Asia Cup 2025 has already begun on September 09, 2025, and in the first match, Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs. India is set to begin its first match in the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE.

In this T20 format of the Asia Cup, there are vast scores hit by many teams, and till 2025, India has scored 212/2 against Afghanistan, which is the highest score by any team in the Asia Cup T20 format.

In this article, we will explore the highest and lowest scores by the team in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Highest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format

In the Asia Cup, India has the highest score of 212/2 against Afghanistan in 2022, and Pakistan is in 2nd position with 193/2 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. Here are the top 5 Highest Team Scores in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Team

Score

Opposition

Venue

Match Date

India

212/2

v Afghanistan

Dubai (DICS)

8 Sep 2022

Pakistan

193/2

v Hong Kong

Sharjah

2 Sep 2022

India

192/2

v Hong Kong

Dubai (DICS)

31 Aug 2022

Afghanistan

188/6

v Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi

9 Sep 2025

Sri Lanka

184/8

v Bangladesh

Dubai (DICS)

1 Sep 2022

Source: Highest totals For Men's T20 Asia Cup

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Check Date, Timing and Venue Details

Lowest Team Score in Asia Cup T20 Format

In the Asia Cup, Hong Kong has the Lowest score of 38 against Pakistan in 2022, and the UAE is in 2nd position to score 81/9 against India in the Asia Cup. Here are the top 5 Lowest Team Scores in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Team

Score

Opposition

Venue

Match Date

Hong Kong

38

v Pakistan

Sharjah

2 Sep 2022

U.A.E.

81/9

v India

Mirpur

3 Mar 2016

U.A.E.

82

v Bangladesh

Mirpur

26 Feb 2016

India

82/1

v U.A.E.

Mirpur

3 Mar 2016

Pakistan

83

v India

Mirpur

27 Feb 2016

Source: Lowest totals For Men's T20 Asia Cup

 

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News