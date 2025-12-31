Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Axiom

The word of the day is Axiom. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Axiom

An axiom is a statement or principle that is widely accepted as true without requiring proof. It often serves as a foundational idea in philosophy, mathematics, or general reasoning.

Axiom - Origin

The word axiom comes from the Greek term “axioma,” meaning “that which is thought worthy or fitting.” It entered the English language in the late 15th century and has long been used to describe self-evident truths.