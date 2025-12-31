Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Axiom
The word of the day is Axiom. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Axiom
An axiom is a statement or principle that is widely accepted as true without requiring proof. It often serves as a foundational idea in philosophy, mathematics, or general reasoning.
Axiom - Origin
The word axiom comes from the Greek term “axioma,” meaning “that which is thought worthy or fitting.” It entered the English language in the late 15th century and has long been used to describe self-evident truths.
Axiom - Usage
Honesty is often regarded as a basic axiom of good character.
The theory is built upon a few simple axioms.
Axiom - Synonyms
Principle, postulate, rule, truth, maxim
Axiom - Antonyms
Fallacy, falsehood, misconception, error
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Axiom.
