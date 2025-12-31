Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Word of the Day: Axiom

By Sneha Singh
Dec 31, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Axiom.

Axiom

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Axiom

The word of the day is Axiom. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Axiom

An axiom is a statement or principle that is widely accepted as true without requiring proof. It often serves as a foundational idea in philosophy, mathematics, or general reasoning.

Axiom - Origin

The word axiom comes from the Greek term “axioma,” meaning “that which is thought worthy or fitting.” It entered the English language in the late 15th century and has long been used to describe self-evident truths.

Axiom - Usage

Honesty is often regarded as a basic axiom of good character.

The theory is built upon a few simple axioms.

Axiom - Synonyms

Principle, postulate, rule, truth, maxim

Axiom - Antonyms

Fallacy, falsehood, misconception, error

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Axiom.

