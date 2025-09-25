MAT CBT Sptember 2025 Admit Card Today at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

MAT CBT Admit Card 2025: AIMA MAT CBT mode exam 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website today, September 25, 2025. According to the schedule available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the MAT CBT Exam on September 28, 2025, will be able to download their admit card through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the MAT CBT admit card 2025 will be available on the official website - mat.aima.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and password. The MAT CBT admit card 2025 is mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download MAT CBT Admit Card 2025

The AIMA MAT 2025 CBT admit card will be available for download on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.