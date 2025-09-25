CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
MAT CBT Sptember 2025 Admit Card Today at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 25, 2025, 09:01 IST

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 will be available for download on the official website today. Candidates appearing for the exams on September 28 can download the hall ticket through the direct link here.

Key Points

  • AIMA MAT 2025 September CBT mode admit card will be released today
  • Download hall ticket at mat.aima.in with registration number and password
  • MAT CBT Sepotember 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025

MAT CBT Admit Card 2025: AIMA MAT CBT mode exam 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website today, September 25, 2025. According to the schedule available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the MAT CBT Exam on September 28, 2025, will be able to download their admit card through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the MAT CBT admit card 2025 will be available on the official website - mat.aima.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and password. The MAT CBT admit card 2025 is mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download MAT CBT Admit Card 2025

The AIMA MAT 2025 CBT admit card will be available for download on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on MAT CBT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: The MAT admit card 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference

AIMA MAT 2025 Admit Card Details Mentioned

The MAT CBT admit card 2025 will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam schedule

  • Reporting time to exam centre

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Duration of exam

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Instructions for candidates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

