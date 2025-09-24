CBSE Board Exam 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: Download Subject-wise Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Here

Key Points
- CBSE board has announced the 10th and 12th exam 2026 tentative schedule
- CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 will be held from February 15 to July 26, 2026
- Check schedule at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the tentative exam schedule for the CBSE 2026 annual examinations. The board is scheduled to conduct the exams from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the CBSE board exam 2026 can check the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th Timetable here.
CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule - Click Here
It is extimated that approximately 46 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 in a total of 204 subjects. The tentative schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 has been announced earlier in order to benefit the students to prepare for their upcoming board exams.
This year the CBSE 2026 exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The examinations to be conducted during this time period include the following
- Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12
- Examination for Sports students Class 12
- Second Board Examinations Class 10
- Supplementary Examination Class 12
CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Schedule
The CBVSE board 10th examinations are scheduled to be conducted tentatively from February 17 to to March 9, 2026. The board will conduct the exams in a single session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Check the detailed exam schedule here.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|February 17, 2026
|
Mathematics Standard
|Mathematics Basic
|February 18, 2026
|Retail
|Security
|Automotive
|Introduction to Fin. Markets
|Introduction to Tourism
|
Agriculture
|Food Production
|Front Office Operations
|Banking and Insurance
|Healthcare
|Apparel
|Multimedia
|Data Science
|Electronics and Hardware
|Foundation Skill for Science
|Design Thinking and Innovation
|February 20, 2026
|Beauty and Wellness
|Marketing and Sales
|Multi Skill Foundation Course
|Physical Activity Trainer
|February 21, 2026
|English (Communicative)
|English (Language and Literature)
|February 23, 2026
|French
|February 24, 2026
|Urdu Course A
|Punjabi
|Bengali
|Tamil
|Marathi
|Gujarati
|Manipuri
|Telugu - Telangana
|February 25, 2026
|Science
|February 26, 2026
|Home Science
|February 27, 2026
|Computer Application
|Information Technology
|Artificial Intelligence
|February 28, 2026
|Sanskrit (Communicative)
|Sanskrit
|Rai
|Gurung
|Ramang
|Sherpa
|Urdu Course-B
|March 2, 2026
|Hindi Course -A
|Hindi Course - B
|March 3, 2026
|Tibetian
|German
|National Cadet Corps
|Boti
|Bodo
|Tangkhul
|Japanese
|Bhutia
|Spanish
|Kashmiri
|Mizo
|Bahasa Melayu
|Elements of Business
|Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy
|March 5, 2026
|Painting
|March 6, 2026
|Sindhi
|Malayalam
|Odia
|Assamese
|Kannada
|Kokborok
|March 7, 2026
|Social Science
|March 9, 2026
|Telugu
|Arabic
|Russian
|Persian
|Nepali
|Limboo
|Lepcha
|Carnatic Musiv (Vocal)
|Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|Thai
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule
CBSE board class 12 exams will begin on February 17, 2026 and will continue until April 9, 2026. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres in a single session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the complete subject wise schedule here.
|Date
|Subject
|February 17, 2026
|Biotechnology
|Entrepreneurship
|Shorthand (English)
|Shorthand (Hindi)
|February 18, 2026
|Physical Education
|February 19, 2026
|Engineering Graphics
|Bharatnatyan (Dance)
|Kuchipudi Dance
|Odissi - Dance
|Manipuri - Dance
|Kathakali Dance
|Horticulture
|Cost Accounting
|February 20, 2026
|Physics
|February 21, 2026
|Business studies
|Business Administration
|February 23, 2026
|Psychology
|February 24, 2026
|Fashion studies
|February 25, 2026
|Automotive
|Typography and Computer Application
|February 26, 2025
|Geography
|February 27, 2026
|Painting
|Graphics
|Sculpture
|Applied Art
|February 28, 2026
|Chemistry
|March 2, 2026
|Urdu Elective
|Sanskrit Elective
|Carnatic Music Vocal
|Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
|Kathak Dance
|Urdu Core
|Front Office Operations
|Insurance
|Geospatial Technology
|Electrical Technology
|March 3, 2026
|Legal Studies
|March 5, 2026
|Mass Media Studies
|Design Thinking and Innovation
|March 6, 2026
|Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|Hindustani Music Per Ins
|Healthcare
|Design
|Electronics and Hardware
|March 7, 2026
|Yoga
|March 9, 2026
|Mathematics
|Applied Mathematics
|March 10, 2026
|Food Production
|Office Procedures and Practices
|Library and Information Science
|Early Childhood Care and Education
|March 11, 2026
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|March 12, 2026
|English Elective
|English Core
|March 13, 2026
|Tourism
|Air Conditioning and Refrigiration
|March 14, 2026
|Home Science
|Hindi Elective
|March 16, 2026
|Hindi Core
|March 17, 2026
|Punjabi
|Bengali
|Tamil
|Telugu
|Sindhi
|Marathi
|Gujarati
|Manipuri
|Malayalam
|Odia
|Assamese
|Kannada
|Arabic
|tibetian
|German
|Russian
|Persian
|Nepali
|Limboo
|Lepcha
|Telugu Telangana
|Bodo
|Tangkhul
|Japanese
|Bhutia
|Spanish
|Kashmiri
|Mizo
|March 18, 2026
|Economics
|March 18, 2026
|Physical Activity Trainer
|March 20, 2026
|Marketing
|March 23, 2026
|Political Science
|March 24, 2026
|Beauty and Wellness
|Artificial Intelligence
|March 25, 2026
|Informatics Pracgtices
|Computer Science
|Information Technology
|March 27, 2026
|Biology
|March 28, 2026
|Accountancy
|March 30, 2026
|History
|April 1, 2026
|Financial Market Management
|Agriculture
|Medical Diagnostics
|Salesmanship
|April 2, 2026
|National Cadet Corps
|Food Nutrition and Dietetics
|April 4, 2026
|Sociology
|April 6, 2026
|Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India
|Boti
|Kokborok
|Banking
|Electronics Technology
|April 7, 2026
|Web Application
|April 8, 2026
|French
|Retail
|Taxation
|Textile Design
|April 9, 2026
|Sanskrit Core
|Multi Media
|Data Science
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 2
The phase 2 of CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted in May 2026. Check the exam dates and details here.
|
Date (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM)
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
May 15, 2026
|
041
|
Mathematics Standard
|
241
|
Mathematics Basic
|
May 16, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 18, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 19, 2026
|
086
|
Science
|
May 20, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 21, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 22, 2026
|
087
|
Social Science
|
May 23, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 25, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 26, 2026
|
-
|
Language
|
May 28, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 29, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 30, 2026
|
-
|
Language
|
June 1, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
