CBSE Board Exam 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: Download Subject-wise Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the tentative exam schedule for the CBSE 2026 annual examinations. The board is scheduled to conduct the exams from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the CBSE board exam 2026 can check the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th Timetable here.

CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule - Click Here

It is extimated that approximately 46 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 in a total of 204 subjects. The tentative schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 has been announced earlier in order to benefit the students to prepare for their upcoming board exams.

This year the CBSE 2026 exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The examinations to be conducted during this time period include the following