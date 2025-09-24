CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: Download Subject-wise Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 24, 2025, 20:43 IST

CBSE has announced the tentative schedule for CBSE board exam 2026. The board will be conducting the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Canddiates preparing for the exams can check the schedule for the class 10 and class 12 exams here.

CBSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule
Key Points

  • CBSE board has announced the 10th and 12th exam 2026 tentative schedule
  • CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 will be held from February 15 to July 26, 2026
  • Check schedule at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the tentative exam schedule for the CBSE 2026 annual examinations. The board is scheduled to conduct the exams from February 17 to July 15, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the CBSE board exam 2026 can check the timetable PDF through the link available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th Timetable here. 

CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule - Click Here

It is extimated that approximately 46 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 in a total of 204 subjects. The tentative schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 has been announced earlier in order to benefit the students to prepare for their upcoming board exams.

This year the CBSE 2026 exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The examinations to be conducted during this time period include the following

  • Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12
  • Examination for Sports students Class 12
  • Second Board Examinations Class 10
  • Supplementary Examination Class 12

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Schedule

The CBVSE board 10th examinations are scheduled to be conducted tentatively from February 17 to to March 9, 2026. The board will conduct the exams in a single session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Check the detailed exam schedule here. 

Exam Date Subject
February 17, 2026

Mathematics Standard
  Mathematics Basic
February 18, 2026 Retail
  Security
  Automotive
  Introduction to Fin. Markets
  Introduction to Tourism
 

Agriculture
  Food Production
  Front Office Operations
  Banking and Insurance
  Healthcare
  Apparel
  Multimedia
  Data Science
  Electronics and Hardware
  Foundation Skill for Science
  Design Thinking and Innovation
February 20, 2026 Beauty and Wellness
  Marketing and Sales
  Multi Skill Foundation Course
  Physical Activity Trainer
February 21, 2026 English (Communicative)
  English (Language and Literature)
February 23, 2026 French
February 24, 2026 Urdu Course A
  Punjabi
  Bengali
  Tamil
  Marathi
  Gujarati
  Manipuri
  Telugu - Telangana
February 25, 2026 Science
February 26, 2026 Home Science
February 27, 2026 Computer Application
  Information Technology
  Artificial Intelligence
February 28, 2026 Sanskrit (Communicative)
  Sanskrit
  Rai
  Gurung
  Ramang
  Sherpa
  Urdu Course-B
March 2, 2026 Hindi Course -A
  Hindi Course - B
March 3, 2026 Tibetian
  German
  National Cadet Corps
  Boti
  Bodo
  Tangkhul
  Japanese
  Bhutia
  Spanish
  Kashmiri
  Mizo
  Bahasa Melayu
  Elements of Business
  Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy
March 5, 2026 Painting
March 6, 2026 Sindhi
  Malayalam
  Odia
  Assamese
  Kannada
  Kokborok
March 7, 2026 Social Science
March 9, 2026 Telugu
  Arabic
  Russian
  Persian
  Nepali
  Limboo
  Lepcha
  Carnatic Musiv (Vocal)
  Carnatic Music Mel Ins
  Hindustani Music (Vocal)
  Hindustani Music Mel Ins
  Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
  Thai

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule

CBSE board class 12 exams will begin on February 17, 2026 and will continue until April 9, 2026. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres in a single session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the complete subject wise schedule here. 

Date Subject
February 17, 2026 Biotechnology
  Entrepreneurship
  Shorthand (English)
  Shorthand (Hindi)
February 18, 2026 Physical Education
February 19, 2026 Engineering Graphics
  Bharatnatyan (Dance)
  Kuchipudi Dance
  Odissi - Dance
  Manipuri - Dance
  Kathakali Dance
  Horticulture
  Cost Accounting
February 20, 2026 Physics
February 21, 2026 Business studies
  Business Administration
February 23, 2026 Psychology
February 24, 2026 Fashion studies
February 25, 2026 Automotive
  Typography and Computer Application
February 26, 2025 Geography
February 27, 2026 Painting
  Graphics
  Sculpture
  Applied Art
February 28, 2026 Chemistry
March 2, 2026 Urdu Elective
  Sanskrit Elective
  Carnatic Music Vocal
  Carnatic Music Mel Ins
  Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
  Kathak Dance
  Urdu Core
  Front Office Operations
  Insurance
  Geospatial Technology
  Electrical Technology
March 3, 2026 Legal Studies
March 5, 2026 Mass Media Studies
  Design Thinking and Innovation
March 6, 2026 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
  Hindustani Music Per Ins
  Healthcare
  Design
  Electronics and Hardware
March 7, 2026 Yoga
March 9, 2026 Mathematics
  Applied Mathematics
March 10, 2026 Food Production
  Office Procedures and Practices
  Library and Information Science
  Early Childhood Care and Education
March 11, 2026 Hindustani Music Vocal
March 12, 2026 English Elective
  English Core
   
March 13, 2026 Tourism
  Air Conditioning and Refrigiration
March 14, 2026 Home Science
  Hindi Elective
March 16, 2026 Hindi Core
March 17, 2026 Punjabi
  Bengali
  Tamil
  Telugu
  Sindhi
  Marathi
  Gujarati
  Manipuri
  Malayalam
  Odia
  Assamese
  Kannada
  Arabic
  tibetian
  German
  Russian
  Persian
  Nepali
  Limboo
  Lepcha
  Telugu Telangana
  Bodo
  Tangkhul
  Japanese
  Bhutia
  Spanish
  Kashmiri
  Mizo
March 18, 2026 Economics
March 18, 2026 Physical Activity Trainer
March 20, 2026 Marketing
March 23, 2026 Political Science
March 24, 2026 Beauty and Wellness
  Artificial Intelligence
March 25, 2026 Informatics Pracgtices
  Computer Science
  Information Technology
March 27, 2026 Biology
March 28, 2026 Accountancy
March 30, 2026 History
April 1, 2026 Financial Market Management
  Agriculture
  Medical Diagnostics
  Salesmanship
April 2, 2026 National Cadet Corps
  Food Nutrition and Dietetics
April 4, 2026 Sociology
April 6, 2026 Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India
  Boti
  Kokborok
  Banking
  Electronics Technology
April 7, 2026 Web Application
April 8, 2026 French
  Retail
  Taxation
  Textile Design
April 9, 2026 Sanskrit Core
  Multi Media
  Data Science

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 2

The phase 2 of CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted in May 2026. Check the exam dates and details here.

Date (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM)

Subject Code

Subject Name

May 15, 2026

041

Mathematics Standard

241

Mathematics Basic

May 16, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 18, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 19, 2026

086

Science

May 20, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 21, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 22, 2026

087

Social Science

May 23, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 25, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 26, 2026

-

Language

May 28, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 29, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 30, 2026

-

Language

June 1, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

 

