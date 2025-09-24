CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject wise Exam Datesheet Here

Key Points
- CBSE has released the class 10 exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025.
- The class 10 board exams will be held in two phases.
- Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the class 10, 12 exams here.
CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CBSE Class 10 Examination Tentative datesheet. Candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in to check the class 10 datesheet. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. The exams will be held in two phases and candidates will be given an option to appear for the second exam on a voluntary basis.
This tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty.
CBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 10 exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule
|
Exam name
|
CBSE Annual Board Examination 1st 2026
CBSE Annual Board Examination 2nd 2026
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam 1 start date
|
February 17, 2026
|
Exam 2 start date
|
May 15, 2026
|
Nature
|
Tentative
CBSE Annual Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Official Notification
CBSE to start Class 10 Examinations from February 2026
The board will hold the annual exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026 to July 15, 2026 for the following examinations:
- Main Examinations for Classes X and XII
- Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII
- Second Board Examinations - Class X
- Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI
The evaluation of answer scripts will start approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days, as per the official notice. For example, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026.
CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Schedule
CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board examinations in two phases. Candidates can check the phase 1 and 2 detailed tentative schedule here:
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 1
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Mathematics Standard
|
|
Mathematics Basic
|
February 18, 2026
|
Retail
|
|
Security
|
|
Automotive
|
|
Introduction to Fin. Markets
|
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Food Production
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Banking and Insurance
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Apparel
|
|
Multimedia
|
|
Data Science
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
|
Foundation Skill for Science
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
February 20, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Marketing and Sales
|
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
February 21, 2026
|
English (Communicative)
|
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
February 23, 2026
|
French
|
February 24, 2026
|
Urdu Course A
|
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Telugu - Telangana
|
February 25, 2026
|
Science
|
February 26, 2026
|
Home Science
|
February 27, 2026
|
Computer Application
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
February 28, 2026
|
Sanskrit (Communicative)
|
|
Sanskrit
|
|
Rai
|
|
Gurung
|
|
Ramang
|
|
Sherpa
|
|
Urdu Course-B
|
March 2, 2026
|
Hindi Course -A
|
|
Hindi Course - B
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tibetan
|
|
German
|
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Boti
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
|
Elements of Business
|
|
Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy
|
March 5, 2026
|
Painting
|
March 6, 2026
|
Sindhi
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Kokborok
|
March 7, 2026
|
Social Science
|
March 9, 2026
|
Telugu
|
|
Arabic
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|
|
Thai
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 2
|
Date (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM)
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
May 15, 2026
|
041
|
Mathematics Standard
|
241
|
Mathematics Basic
|
May 16, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 18, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 19, 2026
|
086
|
Science
|
May 20, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 21, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 22, 2026
|
087
|
Social Science
|
May 23, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 25, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 26, 2026
|
-
|
Language
|
May 28, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 29, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
|
May 30, 2026
|
-
|
Language
|
June 1, 2026
|
-
|
Compartment Subjects
