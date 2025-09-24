CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject wise Exam Datesheet Here

Breaking News

CBSE 10th Exam 2026: The CBSE has released the tentative datesheet for Class 10 board examinations on its official website at cbse.gov.in today, September 24, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two phases, with an optional second exam. This schedule aims to help students create structured study plans.

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CBSE Class 10 Examination Tentative datesheet. Candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in to check the class 10 datesheet. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. The exams will be held in two phases and candidates will be given an option to appear for the second exam on a voluntary basis. This tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty. CBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 10 exam 2026: Overview Details Event name CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Exam name CBSE Annual Board Examination 1st 2026 CBSE Annual Board Examination 2nd 2026 Board name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic year 2025-26 Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10 Exam 1 start date February 17, 2026 Exam 2 start date May 15, 2026 Nature Tentative CBSE Annual Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Official Notification CBSE to start Class 10 Examinations from February 2026 The board will hold the annual exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026 to July 15, 2026 for the following examinations: Main Examinations for Classes X and XII Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII Second Board Examinations - Class X Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 1 Exam Date Subject February 17, 2026 Mathematics Standard Mathematics Basic February 18, 2026 Retail Security Automotive Introduction to Fin. Markets Introduction to Tourism Agriculture Food Production Front Office Operations Banking and Insurance Healthcare Apparel Multimedia Data Science Electronics and Hardware Foundation Skill for Science Design Thinking and Innovation February 20, 2026 Beauty and Wellness Marketing and Sales Multi Skill Foundation Course Physical Activity Trainer February 21, 2026 English (Communicative) English (Language and Literature) February 23, 2026 French February 24, 2026 Urdu Course A Punjabi Bengali Tamil Marathi Gujarati Manipuri Telugu - Telangana February 25, 2026 Science February 26, 2026 Home Science February 27, 2026 Computer Application Information Technology Artificial Intelligence February 28, 2026 Sanskrit (Communicative) Sanskrit Rai Gurung Ramang Sherpa Urdu Course-B March 2, 2026 Hindi Course -A Hindi Course - B March 3, 2026 Tibetan German National Cadet Corps Boti Bodo Tangkhul Japanese Bhutia Spanish Kashmiri Mizo Bahasa Melayu Elements of Business Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy March 5, 2026 Painting March 6, 2026 Sindhi Malayalam Odia Assamese Kannada Kokborok March 7, 2026 Social Science March 9, 2026 Telugu Arabic Russian Persian Nepali Limboo Lepcha Carnatic Music (Vocal) Carnatic Music Mel Ins Hindustani Music (Vocal) Hindustani Music Mel Ins Hindustani Music (Per Ins) Thai

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 2 Date (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM) Subject Code Subject Name May 15, 2026 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic May 16, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 18, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 19, 2026 086 Science May 20, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 21, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 22, 2026 087 Social Science May 23, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 25, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 26, 2026 - Language May 28, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 29, 2026 - Compartment Subjects May 30, 2026 - Language June 1, 2026 - Compartment Subjects

