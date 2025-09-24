CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject wise Exam Datesheet Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 24, 2025, 20:39 IST

CBSE 10th Exam 2026: The CBSE has released the tentative datesheet for Class 10 board examinations on its official website at cbse.gov.in today, September 24, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two phases, with an optional second exam. This schedule aims to help students create structured study plans.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE has released the class 10 exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025.
CBSE has released the class 10 exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE has released the class 10 exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025.
  • The class 10 board exams will be held in two phases.
  • Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the class 10, 12 exams here.

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CBSE Class 10 Examination Tentative datesheet. Candidates can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in to check the class 10 datesheet. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. The exams will be held in two phases and candidates will be given an option to appear for the second exam on a voluntary basis.

This tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty.

CBSE Class 10 Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 10 exam 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule

Exam name 

CBSE Annual Board Examination 1st 2026

CBSE Annual Board Examination 2nd 2026

Board name 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cbse.gov.in 

Class

10

Exam 1 start date 

February 17, 2026

Exam 2 start date

May 15, 2026

Nature 

Tentative 

CBSE Annual Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Official Notification

CBSE to start Class 10 Examinations from February 2026

The board will hold the annual exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026 to July 15, 2026 for the following examinations:

  1. Main Examinations for Classes X and XII
  2. Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII
  3. Second Board Examinations - Class X
  4. Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI

Related Stories

The evaluation of answer scripts will start approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days, as per the official notice. For example, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026.

LATEST NEWS:

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Schedule

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board examinations in two phases. Candidates can check the phase 1 and 2 detailed tentative schedule here: 

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 1

Exam Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Mathematics Standard

 

Mathematics Basic

February 18, 2026

Retail

 

Security

 

Automotive

 

Introduction to Fin. Markets

 

Introduction to Tourism

 

Agriculture

 

Food Production

 

Front Office Operations

 

Banking and Insurance

 

Healthcare

 

Apparel

 

Multimedia

 

Data Science

 

Electronics and Hardware

 

Foundation Skill for Science

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

February 20, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Marketing and Sales

 

Multi Skill Foundation Course

 

Physical Activity Trainer

February 21, 2026

English (Communicative)

 

English (Language and Literature)

February 23, 2026

French

February 24, 2026

Urdu Course A

 

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Telugu - Telangana

February 25, 2026

Science

February 26, 2026

Home Science

February 27, 2026

Computer Application

 

Information Technology

 

Artificial Intelligence

February 28, 2026

Sanskrit (Communicative)

 

Sanskrit

 

Rai

 

Gurung

 

Ramang

 

Sherpa

 

Urdu Course-B

March 2, 2026

Hindi Course -A

 

Hindi Course - B

March 3, 2026

Tibetan

 

German

 

National Cadet Corps

 

Boti

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

 

Bahasa Melayu

 

Elements of Business

 

Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy

March 5, 2026

Painting

March 6, 2026

Sindhi

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Kokborok

March 7, 2026

Social Science

March 9, 2026

Telugu

 

Arabic

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Carnatic Music (Vocal)

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

 

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Per Ins)

 

Thai

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Phase 2

Date (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM)

Subject Code

Subject Name

May 15, 2026

041

Mathematics Standard

241

Mathematics Basic

May 16, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 18, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 19, 2026

086

Science

May 20, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 21, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 22, 2026

087

Social Science

May 23, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 25, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 26, 2026

-

Language

May 28, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 29, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

May 30, 2026

-

Language

June 1, 2026

-

Compartment Subjects

LATEST NEWS:

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news  

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News