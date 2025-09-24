Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Class 10th Dummy Registration Card Upload by Tomorrow; Details here

Key Points
- BSEB to close registrations for Class 10 dummy registration tomorrow, September 25, 2025.
- Students who have successfully completed the dummy registration will be issued original card.
- Candidate will be abrred from exam if they fail to register by tomorrow.
BSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a notification reiterating on adherence to the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination 2026 dummy registration deadline. Students must ensure that all the required signatures from guardians and school principals are uploaded by tomorrow, September 25, 2025. Candidates will need to upload their Bihar board Class 10 signed dummy registration card on the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Important Notes for Candidates
- The board will issue the original registration card only after the successful signed declaration-attached dummy registration. In case a student is found to have not completed their registration, it will result in getting barred from the examination.
- The official notice read, “Students whose signed declaration-attached dummy registration card has not been uploaded must do so mandatorily on the committee’s website within the period September 23–25, 2025, with signatures of the student, their guardian, and the school principal. Upon uploading, the concerned student’s original registration card will be issued, which will be used for submitting the examination application.”
- This is applicable to students from schools whose recognition was suspended between October 1, 2023 and June 4, 2024.
- The board announced that students seeking to appear as independent candidates in the BSEB Class 10 annual secondary examination, 2026, had submitted their online registration or permission applications through government or government-aided schools, as recommended by the District Education Officer.
