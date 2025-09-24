Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Class 10th Dummy Registration Card Upload by Tomorrow; Details here

The board will issue the original registration card only after the successful signed declaration-attached dummy registration. In case a student is found to have not completed their registration, it will result in getting barred from the examination.

BSEB Class 10 Exam 2026 : The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a notification reiterating on adherence to the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination 2026 dummy registration deadline. Students must ensure that all the required signatures from guardians and school principals are uploaded by tomorrow, September 25, 2025 . Candidates will need to upload their Bihar board Class 10 signed dummy registration card on the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

