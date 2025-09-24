ICAI CA January 2026 Registration to Begin On November 3, Check Application Process Here

ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule for January 2026 session. The exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026, excluding January 14, 2026. The applications will begin from November 3, 2025, till November 16, 2025. Candidates will need to pay a late fee of INR 600 to apply online till November 19, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation exam will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026, whereas the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations are scheduled from January 5 to 17, 2026. January 14, 2025 is exempted due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal across India.

ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA January 2026 exam: