ICAI CA January 2026 Registration to Begin On November 3, Check Application Process Here

ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the exam schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the January 2026 session. The exams will take place from January 5 to 17, 2026, except January 14, 2026. Applications will be accepted from November 3 to November 16, 2025.

Key Points

  • ICAI has released the CA Final, Foundation, and Intermediate Exam dates for January session.
  • The exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026 for Intermediate and Final groups.
  • Candidates can check the detailed schedule for exams here.

ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule for January 2026 session. The exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026, excluding January 14, 2026. The applications will begin from November 3, 2025, till November 16, 2025. Candidates will need to pay a late fee of INR 600 to apply online till November 19, 2025. 

According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation exam will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026, whereas the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations are scheduled from January 5 to 17, 2026. January 14, 2025 is exempted due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal across India. 

ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA January 2026 exam: 

Overview

Details 

Event name 

ICAI CA Exams 2026 January session dates 

Exam name 

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final

Board name 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Stream 

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Official website 

icai.org

Application portal 

Self Service Portal (SSP) - eservices.icai.org

Levels 

Foundation 

Intermediate 

Final 

Exam dates

January 5 - 17, 2026

Scale 

Nation-wide 

Session 

January 2026

Late fee 

INR 600

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and schedule for the ICAI CA exams scheduled for January 2026:

Exam Type

Group

Dates

Foundation Exam 

-

January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026

Intermediate Exam

Group 1 

January 6, 8 and 10, 2026

Intermediate Exam

Group 2 

January 12, 15 and 17, 2026

Final Exam

Group 1 

January 5, 7 and 9, 2026

Final Exam

Group 2 

January 11, 13 and 16, 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Application Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates of ICAI CA January 2026 exam application dates and other details to avoid paying late fee and discrepancies: 

Event

Date

Application start date

November 3, 2025

Application Last date (without late fee)

November 16, 2025

Application Last date (with late fee)

November 19, 2025

Correction window (city or medium changes)

November 20 - 22, 2025

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings

The following table carries the exam timing for the different papers of ICAI CA January Exam 2026: 

Examination Paper(s)

Exam Timings (IST)

Duration

Foundation Paper 1 & 2

2 PM - 5 PM

3 hours 

Paper 3 & 4

2 PM - 4 PM

2 hours 

Intermediate All Papers

2 PM - 5 PM

3 hours 

Final Paper 1 to 5

2 PM - 5 PM

3 hours 

Paper 6

2 PM - 6 PM

4 hours 

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) All

2 PM - 6 PM

4 hours 

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination All

2 PM - 5 PM

3 hours 

