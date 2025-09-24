ICAI CA January 2026 Registration to Begin On November 3, Check Application Process Here

Key Points
- ICAI has released the CA Final, Foundation, and Intermediate Exam dates for January session.
- The exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026 for Intermediate and Final groups.
- Candidates can check the detailed schedule for exams here.
ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule for January 2026 session. The exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026, excluding January 14, 2026. The applications will begin from November 3, 2025, till November 16, 2025. Candidates will need to pay a late fee of INR 600 to apply online till November 19, 2025.
According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation exam will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026, whereas the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations are scheduled from January 5 to 17, 2026. January 14, 2025 is exempted due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal across India.
ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to ICAI CA January 2026 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICAI CA Exams 2026 January session dates
|
Exam name
|
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final
|
Board name
|
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
Stream
|
Chartered Accountant (CA)
|
Official website
|
icai.org
|
Application portal
|
Self Service Portal (SSP) - eservices.icai.org
|
Levels
|
Foundation
Intermediate
Final
|
Exam dates
|
January 5 - 17, 2026
|
Scale
|
Nation-wide
|
Session
|
January 2026
|
Late fee
|
INR 600
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and schedule for the ICAI CA exams scheduled for January 2026:
|
Exam Type
|
Group
|
Dates
|
Foundation Exam
|
-
|
January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026
|
Intermediate Exam
|
Group 1
|
January 6, 8 and 10, 2026
|
Intermediate Exam
|
Group 2
|
January 12, 15 and 17, 2026
|
Final Exam
|
Group 1
|
January 5, 7 and 9, 2026
|
Final Exam
|
Group 2
|
January 11, 13 and 16, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Application Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates of ICAI CA January 2026 exam application dates and other details to avoid paying late fee and discrepancies:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application start date
|
November 3, 2025
|
Application Last date (without late fee)
|
November 16, 2025
|
Application Last date (with late fee)
|
November 19, 2025
|
Correction window (city or medium changes)
|
November 20 - 22, 2025
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings
The following table carries the exam timing for the different papers of ICAI CA January Exam 2026:
|
Examination Paper(s)
|
Exam Timings (IST)
|
Duration
|
Foundation Paper 1 & 2
|
2 PM - 5 PM
|
3 hours
|
Paper 3 & 4
|
2 PM - 4 PM
|
2 hours
|
Intermediate All Papers
|
2 PM - 5 PM
|
3 hours
|
Final Paper 1 to 5
|
2 PM - 5 PM
|
3 hours
|
Paper 6
|
2 PM - 6 PM
|
4 hours
|
Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) All
|
2 PM - 6 PM
|
4 hours
|
Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination All
|
2 PM - 5 PM
|
3 hours
