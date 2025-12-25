Sarkari Naukri Year Ender 2025: Record 3 Lakh+ Govt Vacancies in RRB, SSC & Banking

Which Government Sector Hired the Most: As the year 2025 comes to an end, this year was not just about the rigorous preparation but also about the concrete opportunities. This year major recruitment bodies such as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released vacancies in record-breaking numbers.

This year RRB has notified over 1.6 lakh vacancies, including RRB NTPC features 8,868 posts for Station Masters, Goods Train Managers, and Senior Clerks. Not far behind, the SSC has also released the 25,487 GD Constable and over 14,582 Group B and C posts through the CGL 2025 notification Sarkari Naukri Year Ender 2025: Sector-wise Hiring Overview In the Sarkari Naukri category apart from Railway and SSC, Banking sector has released 40000+ vacancies, and the Defence and Education sectors have released 42000+ and 30000+ vacancies, respectively. Check the table below for the official notifications released between January and December 2025.

Government Sector Key Hiring Bodies Major Vacancy Post Examples Total Estimated Vacancies Official Website Railways RRB Station Master, Goods Train Manager, ALP, Tech 160,000+ rrbcdg.gov.in Staff Selection SSC GD Constable, Income Tax Inspector, ASO, MTS 45,000+ ssc.gov.in Banking SBI, IBPS, RBI Junior Associate, PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer 40,000+ ibps.in Defense Army, Navy, Air Force Agniveers, CDS (IMA, OTA), AFCAT Officers 42,000+ joinindianarmy.nic.in Education KVS, NVS, State PSC PGT/TGT Teachers, Assistant Professors 30,000+ kvsangathan.nic.in Indian Railways The Ministry of Railways remained the single largest employer this year. Following the trend of modernisation, the board focused heavily on technical safety and station management roles.

RRB NTPC 2025: The RRB NTPC notification under CEN 06/2025 (Graduate) and CEN 07/2025 (Undergraduate) contains 5,810 graduate posts, including Station Master (615) and Goods Train Manager (3,416), and 3,058 undergraduate posts, including Junior Clerk cum Typist

Along with RRB NTPC Vacancies, the other notification released were for RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE, RRB Ministerial Posts, etc.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) In 2025 SSC has also released the notification for various exams such as SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC GD Constable, SSC JHT, etc.

The SSC CGL remains the most prestigious non-UPSC exam. SSC has notified 14,582 vacancies for Combined Graduate Level posts such as Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in MEA, and Central Excise Inspector.

The other exam notified by SSC is SSC GD 25,487 vacancies across BSF, CISF, and CRPF. The SSC CHSL and MTS notifications have also been released for approximately 8000+ vacancies. Banking Sector The banking sector vacancies include the vacancies for Public Sector Bank such as recruitment in SBI and IBPS PO and Clerk. SBI has released the SBI Clerk 2025 notification for approximately 6,589 Junior Associate positions (comprising 5,180 regular and 1,409 backlog seats). The IBPS PO and Clerk combined have more than 20000 vacancies across 11 participating banks

Defense and the Agnipath Recruitment In 2025, the Indian Army recruited eligible candidates for over 25,000 Agniveer vacancies for roles such as Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, and Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical.

The vacancies include the IAF Agniveervayu (01/2025 & 02/2025), which saw a huge response from Science and Non-Science stream candidates. While the Agnipath scheme provides short-term opportunities, the UPSC CDS (Combined Defence Services) 2025 and NDA (National Defence Academy) exams continued to be the premier route for permanent officers in the Indian Navy and Indian Army. In 2025, approximately 1,500+ officer vacancies were filled through these recruitment drives. State-Level Police and Teacher Vacancies While central jobs grab headlines, state boards were equally aggressive in 2025. UP Police has released 1,352 Computer Operator vacancies, while states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh conducted massive teaching and sub-inspector recruitment drives, collectively contributing over 50,000+ vanacies, In 2025, KVS NVS has released 15762 vacancies teaching and non-teaching posts including TGT, PGT and PRT posts