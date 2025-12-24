Water is one of the most well-known compounds, which is made up of two elements, Hydrogen and Oxygen, on the Earth, although it is still surprisingly misconceived. We consume it daily, watch it run along rivers and sleep in lakes and extend endlessly across the oceans. Since we tend to say that water is clear, in this case, its colour varies significantly with depth, light, and the surroundings that it traverses. Crystal clear springs, as dark blue as seas, dark brown as murk, can all attest to the story behind the water. Knowing the colour of water is not only a curiosity, but it also assists us in reading telling signs about the well-being of the ecosystem, water quality, as well as the influence of the natural and human surroundings.

What is the Colour of Water?

Water is not pure in its pure form of scientific use; it is not completely colourless. In pure water, a slight tibation of blue colour is visible and can only be seen when the water is passed by a lot of light, as is the case in oceans, deep lakes or large swimming pools. This blue colour is too minute in small amounts (such as a glass of water) that our human eye does not notice, and water appears to have no colour.