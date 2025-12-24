17 Best Christmas Bell Decoration Ideas with Images and Steps for Kids and School Competition

Christmas is a festival of joy, love, and celebration, and Christmas bell decoration is one of the most fun and creative ways to enjoy this special season. For school students, making Christmas bell decorations is not only exciting but also a great learning activity.
Bells are a symbol of happiness and the arrival of Christmas, and they help create a cheerful and festive atmosphere in classrooms, homes, and school competitions. Through simple craft activities, students can improve their creativity, imagination, and teamwork skills.
In this article, Top 17 Christmas Bell Decoration Pictures, students will find easy and beautiful decoration ideas with images and steps. These ideas are perfect for school competitions, classroom decoration, and holiday activities for kids of all age groups.
Top 17 Christmas Bell Decoration Pictures
Paper Christmas Bell Decoration (Very Easy)
Materials Needed:
-
Colour paper (red, green, or yellow)
-
Scissors
-
Glue
-
Ribbon or wool
-
Glitter or sketch pens
Steps:
-
Take a colour paper and cut it into a half-circle shape.
-
Fold the paper to make a bell shape.
-
Paste the open side using glue.
-
Decorate the bell with glitter, dots, or stars.
-
Paste a small ribbon or wool on top to hang it.
Glitter Christmas Bell Decoration
Materials Needed:
-
Paper or foam sheet
-
Glue
-
Glitter
-
Small bell (optional)
Steps:
-
Cut a bell shape from paper or foam.
-
Apply glue on the bell shape.
-
Sprinkle glitter slowly and let it dry.
-
Add a small bell at the bottom for sound.
-
Attach a thread to hang the decoration.
Christmas Bell Using Paper Cup
Materials Needed:
-
Paper cup
-
Paint or colour paper
-
Ribbon
-
Glue
Steps:
-
Turn the paper cup upside down.
-
Paint it or cover it with colour paper.
-
Decorate with stars, dots, or glitter.
-
Paste a ribbon on the top.
-
Add a small bell inside if available.
Simple Classroom Christmas Bell Craft
Materials Needed:
-
Chart paper
-
Crayons or sketch pens
-
Wool or ribbon
Steps:
-
Draw a big bell on chart paper.
-
Colour it neatly using crayons.
-
Cut the bell shape carefully.
-
Paste wool or ribbon at the top.
-
Hang it on the classroom wall.
Christmas Bell Decoration adds joy, creativity, and a festive feel to school and home celebrations. These simple bell decoration ideas help students express their creativity while learning the value of teamwork and artistic skills. By using these Christmas bell decoration pictures, students can easily create a warm, cheerful, and memorable Christmas atmosphere.
