General Knowledge Questions on Mountains of the World

GK Quiz on Mountains: Mountains are landforms that achieve heights greater than their surroundings. They are characterised by a summit or peak and steep slopes.

In this quiz, we will be looking at some of the most interesting questions about the mountains of the world.

This quiz will be immensely beneficial for students who want to learn more about mountains and also for those preparing for various competitive exams.

Let’s start!

1. Which is the highest mountain in North America?

(a) Mount Logan

(b) Mount McKinley

(c) Mount Kilimanjaro

(d) Mount Everest

Correct Answer: (b) Mount McKinley

Explanation: Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, is the highest peak in North America. it is located in Alaska, USA. Mount McKinley has a height of 6190 metres.



2. Which mountain in Greek mythology is regarded as the home of the gods and goddesses?