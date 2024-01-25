CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
General Knowledge Questions on Mountains of the World

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 24, 2025, 15:55 IST

Test your knowledge of the world's highest peaks and famous mountain ranges with our General Knowledge Questions on mountains of the world. Attempt now!

General Knowledge Questions on Mountains of the World

GK Quiz on Mountains: Mountains are landforms that achieve heights greater than their surroundings. They are characterised by a summit or peak and steep slopes.

In this quiz, we will be looking at some of the most interesting questions about the mountains of the world.

This quiz will be immensely beneficial for students who want to learn more about mountains and also for those preparing for various competitive exams. 

Let’s start!

1. Which is the highest mountain in North America?

(a) Mount Logan

(b) Mount McKinley

(c) Mount Kilimanjaro

(d) Mount Everest

Correct Answer: (b) Mount McKinley

Explanation: Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, is the highest peak in North America. it is located in Alaska, USA. Mount McKinley has a height of 6190 metres.


2. Which mountain in Greek mythology is regarded as the home of the gods and goddesses?

(a) Mount Rushmore

(b) Mount McKinley

(c) Mount Kilimanjaro

(d) Mount Olympus

Correct Answer: (d) Mount Olympus

Explanation: Mount Olympus is considered to be the home of gods and goddesses in Greek mythology.

3. Mount Everest is situated in which mountain range?

(a) Alps

(b) Andies

(c) Himalayas

(d) Rockies

Correct Answer: (c) Himalayas

Explanation: Mount Everest is located in the Himalayas; it is the tallest mountain in the world at a height of 8849 metres.

4. Which mountain range separates Europe from Asia?

(a) Ural Mountains

(b) Carpathian Mountains

(c) Alps

(d) Caucasus Mountains

Correct Answer: (a) Ural Mountains

Explanation:  The Ural Mountain Range separates the continents of Europe and Asia. It is considered one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world.

5. Machu Pichu is located in which mountain range?

(a) Alps

(b) Himalayas

(c) Andes

(d) Ural

Correct Answer: (c) Andes

Explanation: Machu Pichu is located in the Cordillera de Vilcabamba range of the Andes Mounatins in Peru.

6. Which is the highest mountain peak in Africa?

(a) Mount Kenya

(b) Mount Elgon

(c) Ruinsori Mountains

(d) Mount Kilimanjaro

Correct Answer: (d) Mount Kilimanjaro

Explanation: Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain peak in Africa; it is situated in Tanzania.

7. Which mountain range runs along the border between France and Spain?

(a) Alps

(b) Pyrenees

(c) Ural

(d) Rocky Mountains

Correct Answer: (b) Pyrenees

Explanation:  The Pyrenees mountain range runs along the border between France and Spain; it is around 435 km long.

8. Which is the longest mountain range on earth?

(a) Pyrenees

(b) Himalayas

(c) Andes

(d) Ural

Correct Answer: (c) Andes

Explanation: The Andes mountain range is the longest mountain range in the world. It stretches 7,000 kilometres in length, passing through seven countries in South America.

9. Which is the highest mountain peak in Japan?

(a) Mount Kita

(b) Mount Haku

(c)Mount Tate

(d) Mount Fuji

Correct Answer: (d) Mount Fuji

Explanation: Mount Fuji is the highest mountain peak in Japan. It reaches a height of 3776 metres. 

10. Which is the highest mountain peak in South America?

(a) Aconcagua

(b) Chimborazo

(c) Huascarán

(d) Cotopaxi

Correct Answer: (a) Aconcagua

Explanation: At a height of 6961 metres, Aconcagua is the highest mountain peak in South America.

Mrigank Chakraborty
