General Knowledge Questions on Mountains of the World

GK Quiz on Mountains: Mountains are landforms that achieve heights greater than their surroundings. They are characterised by a summit or peak and steep slopes.
In this quiz, we will be looking at some of the most interesting questions about the mountains of the world.
This quiz will be immensely beneficial for students who want to learn more about mountains and also for those preparing for various competitive exams.
Let’s start!
1. Which is the highest mountain in North America?
(a) Mount Logan
(b) Mount McKinley
(c) Mount Kilimanjaro
(d) Mount Everest
Correct Answer: (b) Mount McKinley
Explanation: Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, is the highest peak in North America. it is located in Alaska, USA. Mount McKinley has a height of 6190 metres.
2. Which mountain in Greek mythology is regarded as the home of the gods and goddesses?
(a) Mount Rushmore
(b) Mount McKinley
(c) Mount Kilimanjaro
(d) Mount Olympus
Correct Answer: (d) Mount Olympus
Explanation: Mount Olympus is considered to be the home of gods and goddesses in Greek mythology.
3. Mount Everest is situated in which mountain range?
(a) Alps
(b) Andies
(c) Himalayas
(d) Rockies
Correct Answer: (c) Himalayas
Explanation: Mount Everest is located in the Himalayas; it is the tallest mountain in the world at a height of 8849 metres.
4. Which mountain range separates Europe from Asia?
(a) Ural Mountains
(b) Carpathian Mountains
(c) Alps
(d) Caucasus Mountains
Correct Answer: (a) Ural Mountains
Explanation: The Ural Mountain Range separates the continents of Europe and Asia. It is considered one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world.
5. Machu Pichu is located in which mountain range?
(a) Alps
(b) Himalayas
(c) Andes
(d) Ural
Correct Answer: (c) Andes
Explanation: Machu Pichu is located in the Cordillera de Vilcabamba range of the Andes Mounatins in Peru.
6. Which is the highest mountain peak in Africa?
(a) Mount Kenya
(b) Mount Elgon
(c) Ruinsori Mountains
(d) Mount Kilimanjaro
Correct Answer: (d) Mount Kilimanjaro
Explanation: Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain peak in Africa; it is situated in Tanzania.
7. Which mountain range runs along the border between France and Spain?
(a) Alps
(b) Pyrenees
(c) Ural
(d) Rocky Mountains
Correct Answer: (b) Pyrenees
Explanation: The Pyrenees mountain range runs along the border between France and Spain; it is around 435 km long.
8. Which is the longest mountain range on earth?
(a) Pyrenees
(b) Himalayas
(c) Andes
(d) Ural
Correct Answer: (c) Andes
Explanation: The Andes mountain range is the longest mountain range in the world. It stretches 7,000 kilometres in length, passing through seven countries in South America.
9. Which is the highest mountain peak in Japan?
(a) Mount Kita
(b) Mount Haku
(c)Mount Tate
(d) Mount Fuji
Correct Answer: (d) Mount Fuji
Explanation: Mount Fuji is the highest mountain peak in Japan. It reaches a height of 3776 metres.
10. Which is the highest mountain peak in South America?
(a) Aconcagua
(b) Chimborazo
(c) Huascarán
(d) Cotopaxi
Correct Answer: (a) Aconcagua
Explanation: At a height of 6961 metres, Aconcagua is the highest mountain peak in South America.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation