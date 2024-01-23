GK Questions with Answers on Ramayana: How Many Did You Know!

The Ramayana is one of the two important epics in Hinduism. It narrates the story of Prince Rama, the prince of Ayodhya. The creator of the first-ever epic in Hinduism, the Ramayana, is Maharshi Valmiki, a great sage who lived in the Treta Yuga. In this article, we present some general knowledge questions with answers on the epic Ramayana. Read this and enrich your knowledge of Hindu mythology. General Knowledge Questions with Answers on Ramayana 1. Who is the central character in the Ramayana?

Answer: Rama 2. Who wrote the epic Ramayana?

Answer: Valmiki 3. What is the name of Rama's wife?

Answer: Sita 4. Which dynasty does Rama belong to?

Answer: Ikshvaku Dynasty 5. In which kingdom was Rama born?

Answer: Ayodhya 6. Who was Lord Rama's father?

Answer: King Dasharatha 7. What was the name of Rama’s mother?

Answer: Kaushalya

8. How many queens did King Dasaratha have?

Answer: King Dasharatha had 3 queens: Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, and Sumitra. 9. Who were Rama's brothers?

Answer: Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna 10. Who was Sita’s father?

Answer: King Janaka 11. What was the name of the bow that Rama broke to win Sita’s hand in marriage?

Answer: Pinaka (Shiva Dhanush) 12. What was the reason for Rama's exile?

Answer: Kaikeyi demanded that her son Bharata be made king, and Rama be sent to exile for 14 years 13. Who accompanied Rama during his exile?

Answer: Sita and Lakshmana 14. Which demon kidnapped Sita?

Answer: Ravana 15. Where did Ravana take Sita after abducting her?

Answer: Lanka 16. Who helped Rama build a bridge to Lanka?

Answer: The Vanara army, led by Nala and Neela 17. What was the name of the bridge built to reach Lanka?

Answer: Ram Setu or Nala Setu

18. Who was the devoted monkey warrior who helped Rama?

Answer: Hanuman 19. Who was the ruler of Kishkindha?

Answer: Sugriv 20. Who was Ravana’s brother who sided with Rama?

Answer: Vibhishana 21. What was the name of Ravana’s sister?

Answer: Surpanakha 22. Who gave Rama divine weapons to fight Ravana?

Answer: Sage Vishwamitra 23. What is the name of Ravana’s son who fought in the war?

Answer: Indrajit (Meghnad) 24. Who killed Indrajit in battle?

Answer: Lakshmana 25. Which herb did Hanuman bring to revive Lakshmana?

Answer: Sanjeevani Booti 26. Which mountain did Hanuman lift to bring the Sanjeevani herb?

Answer: Dronagiri (or Gandhamadana Parvat) 27. Where was Sita held hostage in Lanka?

Answer: Ashoka Vatika 28. How many heads did Ravana have?

Answer: Ten 29. How did Rama kill Ravana?

Answer: By shooting an arrow at his navel, which was his weak point

30. What festival celebrates Rama's victory over Ravana?

Answer: Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 31. Where did Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana live during their exile?

Answer: In the Dandaka forest and later in Panchavati 32. What was the test Sita had to undergo to prove her purity?

Answer: Agni Pariksha (Trial by fire) 33. Who was Sita’s mother?

Answer: Queen Sunayana 34. Which bird tried to stop Ravana from abducting Sita?

Answer: Jatayu 35. What did Lakshmana do to Surpanakha when she attacked Sita?

Answer: He cut off her nose 36. What was the name of the golden deer that Sita wanted?

Answer: Maricha (a demon disguised as a deer) 37. Who was Sugriva’s brother whom Rama helped defeat?

Answer: Vali 38. Who was the mother of Hanuman?

Answer: Anjana 39. What was the name of Hanuman’s father?

Answer: Kesari 40. Who was Bharata’s mother?

Answer: Kaikeyi

41. Who ruled Ayodhya in Rama’s absence during his exile?

Answer: Bharata, who placed Rama’s sandals on the throne 42. What was the name of the demon guard who took care of Sita in Lanka?

Answer: Trijata 43. Who was the eldest son of Ravana?

Answer: Indrajit (Meghnad) 44. What was the name of the island where Lanka was located?

Answer: Trikuta Island 45. What weapon did Rama use to kill Ravana?

Answer: Brahmastra 46. Who was the ruler of Lanka before Ravana?

Answer: Kubera 47. Who were the two sons of Rama and Sita?

Answer: Luv and Kush 48. Which sage raised Luv and Kush?

Answer: Sage Valmiki 49. What was the test given to Hanuman when he first entered Lanka?

Answer: He had to pass through Surasa, a sea demoness who tested his intelligence 50. How many Kandas are there in the Ramayana? Answer: 7 Kandas. Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sundarakanda, Yuddhakanda, and Uttarakanda