DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2025 Out: Exams Scheduled from March 2 to 22 – Download PDF

DSSSB Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on December 26, has announced the detailed exam schedule for various teaching and non-teaching posts including Assistant Teacher, TGT, PGT, Bailiff, Junior Engineer, Naib Tehsildar, Assistant Security Officer and others. The written exam will be conducted in multiple days in the month of February/March 2026 as per the schedule given on the notification. The board will soon release the exam hall ticket for the above posts containing the details of examination centre, date, and timing on its official website.

All those candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf available on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.gov.in.

DSSSB Exam Date 2025 PDF

DSSSB is all set to conduct the online examination (Computer Based Test) for various post codes of various departments, GNCTD, The detailed detailed examination schedulePDF with the Exam Date & Day, Shift, Shift Timing, Advertisement No., Post Code, Post Name, and Department is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-