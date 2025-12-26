DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2025 Out: Exams Scheduled from March 2 to 22 – Download PDF

DSSSB Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on December 26, has announced the detailed exam schedule for various teaching and non-teaching posts including Assistant Teacher, TGT, PGT, Bailiff, Junior Engineer, Naib Tehsildar, Assistant Security Officer and others. The written exam will be conducted in multiple days in the month of February/March 2026 as per the schedule given on the notification. The board will soon release the exam hall ticket for the above posts containing the details of examination centre, date, and timing on its official website.
All those candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf available on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.gov.in.
DSSSB is all set to conduct the online examination (Computer Based Test) for various post codes of various departments, GNCTD, The detailed detailed examination schedulePDF with the Exam Date & Day, Shift, Shift Timing, Advertisement No., Post Code, Post Name, and Department is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
DSSSB Exam Date 2025 Overview
The Board will soon release the admit card for the written exam for the above posts which will provide you with all the crucial details including the name of the examination centre, date of examination, and timing and others. Check the details of recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB)
|Post Name
|Assistant Teacher, TGT, PGT, Bailiff, Junior Engineer, Naib Tehsildar, Assistant Security Officer and others
|Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date 2025
|February/March 2026
|Result Status
|Released
|Official Website
|https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
Documents Required at the DSSSB Exam 2025 Venue
Candidates who have to appear in the Assistant Teacher, TGT, PGT, Bailiff, Junior Engineer, Naib Tehsildar, Assistant Security Officer and others written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same at the exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-
- PAN Card,
- Aadhar Card,
- Voter ID Card
- Driving License
