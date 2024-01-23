Asia is the largest continent in the world in terms of area and population. It is also home to many of the world's major rivers. In this quiz, we will learn about the rivers of Asia.
This quiz is immensely beneficial for students and those preparing for various competitive exams.
Let’s go ahead!
GK Questions with Answers on Rivers of Asia
1. Which is the longest river in Asia?
(a) Ganges
(b) Yangtze
(c) Mekong
(d) Yangon
Correct Answer: (b) Yangtze
Explanation: The Yangtze River is the longest river in Asia and the third-longest river in the world. It is considered one of the primary drivers of Chinese civilisation.
2. Which river forms a natural boundary between Iran and Iraq?
(a) Euphrates
(b) Tigris
(c) Shatt al-Arab
(d) Kura
Correct Answer: (c) Shatt al-Arab
Explanation: Shatt al-Arab is also known as the Arvand Rud; it forms a natural boundary between Iran and Iraq.
3. Which river is known as the “Sorrow of Bengal”?
(a) Ganga
(b) Yamuna
(c) Brahmaputra
(d) Damodar
Correct Answer: (d) Damodar
Explanation: Damodar, a river flowing through the Indian states of West Bengal and Jharkhand, is known as the Sorrow of Bengal due to the extensive flooding it causes in the plains of West Bengal.
4. Which is the largest delta on Earth?
(a) Mekong Delta
(b) Volga delta
(c) Ganga-Brahmaputra delta
(d) Nile delta
Correct Answer: (c) Ganga-Brahmaputra delta
Explanation: The Ganga-Brahmaputra delta is the largest in the world. It has an area of 105,640 square kilometres.
5. On which river was the Three Gorges Dam built?
(a) Yellow River
(b) Yangtze River
(c) Mekong River
(d) Irrawaddy River
Correct Answer: (b) Yangtze River
Explanation: The Three Gorges Dam is built on the Yangtze River. It houses the world's largest power station in terms of installed capacity.
6. Which is the longest river in the Indian subcontinent?
(a) Yamuna
(b) Ganges
(c) Godavari
(d) Brahmaputra
Correct Answer: (d) Brahmaputra
Explanation: The Brahmaputra is the longest river in the Indian subcontinent, with a total length of 2900 kilometres.
7. Which is the smallest river in Asia?
(a) Han River
(b) Pearl River
(c) Tamborasi River
(d) Irrawaddy River
Correct Answer: (c) Tamborasi River
Explanation: The Tamborasi River, located in southern Sulawesi, Indonesia, is the smallest river in Asia, measuring 20 metres in length and 15 metres in width.
8. The River Ganga is known by which name in Bangladesh?
(a) Meghna
(b) Padma
(c) Jamuna
(d) Teesta
Correct Answer: (b) Padma
Explanation: The River Ganga is known as the Padma when it enters Bangladesh. It combines with the Jamuna to form the Meghna River.
9. Which is the longest river in Central Asia?
(a) Amu Darya
(b) Syr Darya
(c) Surkhob
(d) Naryn
Correct Answer: (a) Amu Darya
Explanation: The Amu Darya is the longest river in Central Asia, measuring 2,540 kilometres in length.
10. Bangkok is located on the delta of which river?
(a) Yom River
(b) Ping River
(c) Mekong River
(d) Chao Phraya River
Correct Answer: (d) Chao Phraya River
Explanation: Bangkok is located on the delta of the Chao Phraya River.
