Asia is the largest continent in the world in terms of area and population. It is also home to many of the world's major rivers. In this quiz, we will learn about the rivers of Asia.

This quiz is immensely beneficial for students and those preparing for various competitive exams.

Let’s go ahead!

GK Questions with Answers on Rivers of Asia

1. Which is the longest river in Asia?

(a) Ganges

(b) Yangtze

(c) Mekong

(d) Yangon

Correct Answer: (b) Yangtze

Explanation: The Yangtze River is the longest river in Asia and the third-longest river in the world. It is considered one of the primary drivers of Chinese civilisation.

2. Which river forms a natural boundary between Iran and Iraq?

(a) Euphrates

(b) Tigris

(c) Shatt al-Arab

(d) Kura

Correct Answer: (c) Shatt al-Arab

Explanation: Shatt al-Arab is also known as the Arvand Rud; it forms a natural boundary between Iran and Iraq.