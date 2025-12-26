NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 26, 2025): Did you survive the holiday festivities only to get stuck on today's Wordle? It happens to the best of us. Wordle 1651 might seem straightforward at first glance, but it features a structural trap that often catches players off guard. While yesterday's puzzle (PRISM) forced you to think about geometry and light, today's challenge is all about momentum. If your usual starting words haven't revealed much green, don't worry. We have analyzed the board to provide you with a progressively specific set of clues to help you solve the puzzle on your own terms. What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 26 2025? Let's look at a few hints to get your mind going in the right direction before we give you the answer. Hint 1 (Vowels): This word has two vowels, but they are both the same letter.

Hint 2 (Structure): The word starts with an "S" and ends with a "D." Hint 3 (Meaning): This word tells you how quickly something moves or works. Road signs often have "limit" next to it. Hint 4: Popular Culture Think of the action movie from 1994 that stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and takes place on a bus. Is There a Double Letter in Wordle Today? Yes. This is the specific clue that might trip you up today. The vowel E appears twice, right in the middle of the word. If you have a yellow "E", try placing it in the third and fourth slots. What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 26, 2025? If you are down to your last guess and need to save your streak, here is the solution. The answer to today's Wordle is SPEED. The Difficulty Level of Wordle Today The word of the day, SPEED, is usually thought to be Easy to Medium (2/5).