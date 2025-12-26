NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 26, 2025): Did you survive the holiday festivities only to get stuck on today's Wordle? It happens to the best of us. Wordle 1651 might seem straightforward at first glance, but it features a structural trap that often catches players off guard. While yesterday's puzzle (PRISM) forced you to think about geometry and light, today's challenge is all about momentum.
If your usual starting words haven't revealed much green, don't worry. We have analyzed the board to provide you with a progressively specific set of clues to help you solve the puzzle on your own terms.
What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 26 2025?
Let's look at a few hints to get your mind going in the right direction before we give you the answer.
Hint 1 (Vowels): This word has two vowels, but they are both the same letter.
Hint 2 (Structure): The word starts with an "S" and ends with a "D."
Hint 3 (Meaning): This word tells you how quickly something moves or works. Road signs often have "limit" next to it.
Hint 4: Popular Culture Think of the action movie from 1994 that stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and takes place on a bus.
Is There a Double Letter in Wordle Today?
Yes. This is the specific clue that might trip you up today. The vowel E appears twice, right in the middle of the word. If you have a yellow "E", try placing it in the third and fourth slots.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 26, 2025?
If you are down to your last guess and need to save your streak, here is the solution.
The answer to today's Wordle is SPEED.
The Difficulty Level of Wordle Today
The word of the day, SPEED, is usually thought to be Easy to Medium (2/5).
The good news is that it uses very common letters (S, P, E, D). If you used a common starting word like STARE or SPADE, you probably locked in the first and last letters early on.
The double "E" is the main hurdle. Many players hesitate to guess a repeated vowel until they are forced to. If you found yourself guessing words like SPEND or SHRED, you were on the right track but missing that crucial repetition.
What are the Best Wordle Starting Words?
For a word like this, an opener like SEPAL or STREP would have been strong, immediately flagging the 'S', 'P', and 'E'.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 25 December, 2025 #1650: PRISM
Wordle Hint for 24 December, 2025 #1649:SPOOL
Wordle Hint for 23 December, 2025 #1648: CLINT
Wordle Hint for 22 December, 2025 #1647: CONCH
Wordle Hint for 21 December, 2025 #1646: QUILT
Wordle Hint for 20 December, 2025 #1645: WHITE
Great job on solving Wordle 1651! Whether you zoomed through it or had to pump the brakes to think, you have kept your streak alive for another day. Enjoy your Boxing Day, and we will see you tomorrow for the next puzzle.
