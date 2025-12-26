This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 26 through the years? Why do so many events from around the world fall on this one date? History is full of stories of triumph, tragedy, culture and change. On December 26, 2004, a massive undersea earthquake off Sumatra triggered one of the deadliest tsunamis in recorded history, killing hundreds of thousands of people across the Indian Ocean region. This date also marks the birth of Charles Babbage, the pioneer of computers, in 1791. In many countries, including the UK, December 26 is celebrated as Boxing Day, a public holiday rooted in giving and tradition. It is also Saint Stephen's Day in Western Christianity. In this article, we'll explore some of the key moments that make December 26 special.
What Happened On This Day—December 26?
Here's what happened in history on December 26:
1776 – George Washington Wins First Major U.S. Victory at Trenton
- On December 26, 1776, George Washington attacked Hessian forces in Trenton, New Jersey.
- The Hessian soldiers were tired after Christmas celebrations.
- Washington's army struck early in the morning, around 8 a.m.
- The surprise victory boosted American morale.
- It became a turning point in the Revolutionary War.
1820 – Moses Austin Requests Permission for Texas Colony
- Moses Austin met Spanish officials in San Antonio.
- He asked permission to settle 300 American families in Texas.
- Austin hoped the plan would help him recover from bankruptcy.
- This move later shaped the future settlement of Texas.
1862 – U.S. Navy Commissions First Hospital Ship
- The U.S. Navy commissioned its first hospital ship, Red Rover.
- It was a captured Confederate side-wheel steamer.
- The ship treated 374 patients in seven months.
- Three hundred thirty-two patients were discharged.
- 37 died and five deserted during service.
1908 – Jack Johnson Wins Heavyweight Boxing Title
- Jack Johnson defeated Tommy Burns in Australia.
- He won the fight in the 14th round.
- Johnson became the first African American heavyweight champion.
- His victory challenged racial barriers in sports.
1917 – U.S. Government Takes Control of Railroads
- President Woodrow Wilson announced railroad nationalisation.
- The move supported the U.S. war effort in World War I.
- Railroads were placed under federal control.
- This ensured the smooth transport of troops and supplies.
1941 – FDR Establishes Modern Thanksgiving Holiday
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a new law.
- Thanksgiving was fixed as the fourth Thursday of November.
- This ended years of confusion about the holiday date.
1941 – Automobile Tire Rationing Announced
- The Office of Price Administration began its first rationing programme.
- Drivers were limited to owning five tyres for their automobiles.
- The rule supported the U.S. effort in World War II.
1943 – Britain Sinks German Warship Scharnhorst
- British forces sank the German battle cruiser Scharnhorst.
- The attack happened in the Arctic Ocean.
- British intelligence decoded German naval signals.
- This protected Allied supply convoys to Russia.
1944 – General Patton Relieves Bastogne
- General George S. Patton led a bold rescue mission.
- He relieved the Allied forces trapped at Bastogne, Belgium.
- The action occurred during the Battle of the Bulge.
- Bastogne was a key road junction for the Allies.
1946 – Bugsy Siegel Opens Flamingo Hotel
- Bugsy Siegel opened the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.
- The hotel helped shape modern Las Vegas tourism.
- It became a symbol of luxury casinos.
1956 – Carmaker Preston Tucker Dies
- Preston Tucker died of lung cancer at age 53.
- He was a visionary automobile designer.
- Tucker started his career at General Motors.
- His ideas influenced future car designs.
1966 – First Day of Kwanzaa Celebrated
- The first Kwanzaa celebration began in Los Angeles.
- Maulana Karenga created it.
- Kwanzaa honours African American culture and heritage.
- The celebration lasts seven days.
1972 – Former U.S. President Harry S. Truman Dies
- Harry S. Truman died in Independence, Missouri.
- He served as the 33rd President of the United States.
- President Nixon praised his honesty and integrity.
- Truman was respected for his leadership style.
1973 – "The Exorcist" Opens in Theatres
- The horror film The Exorcist was released.
- It starred Linda Blair.
- The movie became one of the scariest films ever made.
- It left a lasting impact on cinema.
1996 – JonBenét Ramsey Found Dead
- Six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her home.
- She was discovered in the basement in Boulder, Colorado.
- A ransom note had been found earlier.
- The case shocked the nation and remains famous.
2004 – Indian Ocean Tsunami Devastates Coastlines
- A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.
- The quake triggered a massive tsunami.
- Waves hit countries across the Indian Ocean.
- Around 230,000 people were killed.
- It became one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 26?
December 26 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 26
Mao Zedong (1893–1976)
- Chinese communist leader.
- Founder of the People's Republic of China.
- Played a significant role in the Cultural Revolution.
David Sedaris (1956– )
- American humourist and author.
- Known for witty autobiographical essays.
Jared Leto (1971– )
- Actor and musician.
- Star of Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club.
- Frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars.
Notable Deaths on December 26
- Zahir ud-din Muhammad Babur (1530) – Founder of the Mughal Empire in India, died at age 47.
- Heinrich Schliemann (1890) – German archaeologist who rediscovered the ancient city of Troy.
- Harry S. Truman (1972) – 33rd President of the United States, led the country through the end of World War II.
- Jack Benny (1974) – American comedian and entertainer, famous for The Jack Benny Program.
- Teena Marie (2010) – American singer and songwriter known for soul and R&B hits.
- Curtis Mayfield (1999) – Influential American soul musician and civil-rights era artist.
- Desmond Tutu (2021) – South African Anglican cleric and Nobel Peace Prize winner, anti-apartheid leader.
- Nigel Hawthorne (2001) – British actor known for Yes, Minister.
- E.O. Wilson (2021) – American biologist and authority on sociobiology and biodiversity.
- Weegee (1968) – American photographer famous for gritty street and crime scene photography.
