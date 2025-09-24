DU Admissions 2025: NCWEB Re-Opens Registration Portal ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, Direct link to Apply here

Key Points
- DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025 Registration portal reopened today, September 24, 2025.
- Candidates will need to register online at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
- Registrations for women candidates for BA and BCom programs will close on September 27, 2025.
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi or Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has reopened the DU NCWEB Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration window today, September 24, 2025. Candidates have until September 27, 2025 to register online on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
No late submissions will be allowed and the deadline will not be extended further. The extension happened due to many candidates failing to complete the registration process, and several applications were rejected due to incomplete registration, unpaid fees, or errors on the admission portal.
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 registration
|
University name
|
Delhi University
|
Board name
|
Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Category
|
Women
|
Programmes
|
BA
BCom
|
Revised registration dates
|
September 24 - 27, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Class 12 scores
|
Admission fee
|
INR 8087
|
Cut-off list release date
|
September 29, 2025
How to Register for DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the steps below to register online for the NCWEB UG admission:
- Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ button
- Enter your details: Full Name, Email, Mobile Number
- Create a strong password
- Solve the Captcha Verification
- Click on ‘Register’ button
- Complete the application form by uploading the required documents
- Pay the online admission fee
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 New Registration
DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025
DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025 Schedule
The following table carries the detailed admission schedule for the reopened NCWEB UG registrations:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Special cut-off declaration
|
September 29, 2025
|
Application for admission
|
September 30, 2025 - October 2, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
College approval of admission
|
October 3, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
October 4, 2025
