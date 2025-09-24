CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
News

DU Admissions 2025: NCWEB Re-Opens Registration Portal ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, Direct link to Apply here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 24, 2025, 19:01 IST

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: The DU NCWEB has reopened registrations for UG Admission 2025. The registration window opened today, September 24, 2025, and will close on September 27, 2025. Eligible women candidates can apply online for BA and BCom programs by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Key Points

  • Candidates will need to register online at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
  • Registrations for women candidates for BA and BCom programs will close on September 27, 2025.

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi or Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has reopened the DU NCWEB Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration window today, September 24, 2025. Candidates have until September 27, 2025 to register online on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

No late submissions will be allowed and the deadline will not be extended further. The extension happened due to many candidates failing to complete the registration process, and several applications were rejected due to incomplete registration, unpaid fees, or errors on the admission portal.

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 registration 

University name 

Delhi University

Board name 

Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Category 

Women 

Programmes 

BA

BCom

Revised registration dates 

September 24 - 27, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Eligibility Criteria 

Class 12 scores

Admission fee 

INR 8087

Cut-off list release date 

September 29, 2025

How to Register for DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the steps below to register online for the NCWEB UG admission:

  1. Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ button
  3. Enter your details: Full Name, Email, Mobile Number
  4. Create a strong password 
  5. Solve the Captcha Verification 
  6. Click on ‘Register’ button 
  7. Complete the application form by uploading the required documents
  8. Pay the online admission fee
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 New Registration

DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025

DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025 Schedule

The following table carries the detailed admission schedule for the reopened NCWEB UG registrations:

Event

Date

Special cut-off declaration

September 29, 2025

Application for admission

September 30, 2025 - October 2, 2025 till 11:59 PM

College approval of admission

October 3, 2025 

Fee payment last date 

October 4, 2025 

