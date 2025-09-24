DU Admissions 2025: NCWEB Re-Opens Registration Portal ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, Direct link to Apply here

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi or Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has reopened the DU NCWEB Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration window today, September 24, 2025. Candidates have until September 27, 2025 to register online on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

No late submissions will be allowed and the deadline will not be extended further. The extension happened due to many candidates failing to complete the registration process, and several applications were rejected due to incomplete registration, unpaid fees, or errors on the admission portal.

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025: