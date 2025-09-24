DU Mop Up Round Admission 2025: 7000 Seats Vacant, 73 Seats Filled on Day 1

Key Points
- DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round started on September 23, 2025.
- The admission process had a low turnout on its first day.
- Out of over 7,000 vacant seats, only 73 admissions were completed for BA Honours.
DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) started the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round on September 23, 2025. According to the data, the university saw only 73 admissions against BA Honours in one day. Despite over 7k stated to be vacant, the in-person admission first day saw an underwhelming response from the students.
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop Up Round: Summed Up
- The mop-up round was introduced by the university because several seats and course combinations were left vacant after multiple rounds of admissions.
- Only the students from reserved categories, except those from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Unreserved (UR) categories, were called for admission on the first day.
- Out of approximately 876 candidates invited for the 1,700 available seats in the BA Honours programmes, fewer than 100 students were admitted.
- Around 7,000 undergraduate seats are still available, with approximately 2,000 for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category.
- If the seats remain vacant, no further admission rounds will be held and will remain unfilled for the academic session as per the university officials.
- The mop-up round is based on the class 12 scores, giving the students who scored brilliantly in class 12 board exams will be able to seek admission without having to appear for CUET UG Exams as an alternate route.
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop Up Round Schedule
The mop-up round admissions will follow the given schedule for the remaining seats:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Course(s)
|
September 24, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
BA Honours (OBC and UR candidates)
|
September 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
BCom and Economics
|
September 26, 2025
|
Friday
|
Science subjects
|
September 29, 2025
|
Monday
|
Mop-up round
