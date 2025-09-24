DU Mop Up Round Admission 2025: 7000 Seats Vacant, 73 Seats Filled on Day 1

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) started the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round on September 23, 2025. According to the data, the university saw only 73 admissions against BA Honours in one day. Despite over 7k stated to be vacant, the in-person admission first day saw an underwhelming response from the students.

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop Up Round: Summed Up