Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
DU UG Admissions 2025: Spot Mop-Up Round Allocations and Admissions Today; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 23, 2025, 12:53 IST

DU UG Admission 2025: (DU is conducting its UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round on-the-spot allocations today, September 23, 2025. Candidates must visit the in-person admission process at the campus. Failure to immediately pay the admission fee online after seat allotment will lead to cancellation, with the seat being offered to the next merit candidate.

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round process to begin today, September 23, 2025.
Key Points

  • Candidates must visit the campus in-person to proceed with the admission.
  • If a student fails to pay the admission fee, their seat will be offered to the next merit candidate.

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) will conduct the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round On-the-spot allocations today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed notification at du.ac.in. The admission process will be conducted in-person at the Delhi University campus.

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following important points related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round

Board name 

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi (UoD)

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission criteria 

Class 12 Board marks 

Admission portal 

admissions.du.ac.in

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Official website 

du.ac.in

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Important Points

  • Candidates who receive an invitation must report in-person to the campus on the allotted date and time. No representatives will be allowed.
  • Candidates can only enter the Multipurpose Hall with their invitation letter.
  • Entry to the University premises is restricted to the candidates and a maximum of two accompanying persons/guardians.
  • In case a student fails to deposit the admission fee online immediately after seat allotment, it will result in immediate cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to the following candidate based on merit.

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round On-the-spot Allocations Official Notice

List of Documents for DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round

Candidates must be carrying the following documents required at the time of admission process for verification: 

  • Invitation Letter hardcopy
  • CSAS(UG) Form hardcopy
  • Class XII Marksheet and Certificate
  • Class X marksheet/Date of birth Certificate
  • Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card/ Passport etc.)
  • Reservation/Category Certificate (if applicable)

