DU UG Admissions 2025: Spot Mop-Up Round Allocations and Admissions Today; Details here

Key Points
- DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round process to begin today, September 23, 2025.
- Candidates must visit the campus in-person to proceed with the admission.
- If a student fails to pay the admission fee, their seat will be offered to the next merit candidate.
DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU) will conduct the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round On-the-spot allocations today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the detailed notification at du.ac.in. The admission process will be conducted in-person at the Delhi University campus.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round
|
Board name
|
Delhi University (DU)
University of Delhi (UoD)
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission criteria
|
Class 12 Board marks
|
Admission portal
|
admissions.du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Important Points
- Candidates who receive an invitation must report in-person to the campus on the allotted date and time. No representatives will be allowed.
- Candidates can only enter the Multipurpose Hall with their invitation letter.
- Entry to the University premises is restricted to the candidates and a maximum of two accompanying persons/guardians.
- In case a student fails to deposit the admission fee online immediately after seat allotment, it will result in immediate cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to the following candidate based on merit.
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round On-the-spot Allocations Official Notice
List of Documents for DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round
Candidates must be carrying the following documents required at the time of admission process for verification:
- Invitation Letter hardcopy
- CSAS(UG) Form hardcopy
- Class XII Marksheet and Certificate
- Class X marksheet/Date of birth Certificate
- Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card/ Passport etc.)
- Reservation/Category Certificate (if applicable)
