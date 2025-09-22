NEET PG 2025: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Details Here

Key Points
- MCC will release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule soon.
- Students will need to keep visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- The schedule will include the deadlines for online form submission, college reporting, etc.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for official updates at mcc.nic.in.
MCC will publish a notification carrying the important information on dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges. The exam was held across India in one shift on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the key pointers of NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET PG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MD (Doctor of Medicine)
MS (Master of Surgery)
PG Diploma
DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
August 19, 2025
|
Scorecard release date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Counselling rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
|
Credentials
|
NEET PG Roll Number
Password
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Points for Candidates
- Eligible candidates can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.
- If any candidate is found submitting more than one application, it will lead to debarment from the allotment process and cancellation of candidature. It could further lead to action by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) of the Indian government.
