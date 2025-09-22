NEET PG 2025: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Details Here

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Sep 22, 2025, 17:03 IST

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule soon. Students should check the official website at mcc.nic.in for updates on registration.

Key Points

  • MCC will release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule soon.
  • Students will need to keep visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • The schedule will include the deadlines for online form submission, college reporting, etc.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for official updates at mcc.nic.in

MCC will publish a notification carrying the important information on dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges. The exam was held across India in one shift on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the key pointers of NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET PG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Programmes 

MD (Doctor of Medicine)

MS (Master of Surgery)

PG Diploma

DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses

Level 

Postgraduate 

Exam date

August 3, 2025 

Merit list release date 

August 19, 2025

Scorecard release date 

August 29, 2025

Counselling rounds 

Round 1 

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 

Credentials 

NEET PG Roll Number 

Password

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Points for Candidates

  • Eligible candidates can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.
  • If any candidate is found submitting more than one application, it will lead to debarment from the allotment process and cancellation of candidature. It could further lead to action by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) of the Indian government.

