NEET PG 2025: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for official updates at mcc.nic.in.

MCC will publish a notification carrying the important information on dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges. The exam was held across India in one shift on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the key pointers of NEET PG Counselling 2025: