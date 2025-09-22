Karnataka PGCET 2025: Counselling Schedule Released, Option Entry Begins Sept 24

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 dates. Candidates who appeared for the exams and filled their choices will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students have until September 24, 2025 to download their claim slip, following which the option entry window will open.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table consists of the important points of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: