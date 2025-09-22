Karnataka PGCET 2025: Counselling Schedule Released, Option Entry Begins Sept 24

Key Points
- KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 dates on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines for smooth counselling process.
- Candidates will be able to exercise option entry on the website from September 24, 2025.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 dates. Candidates who appeared for the exams and filled their choices will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students have until September 24, 2025 to download their claim slip, following which the option entry window will open.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table consists of the important points of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Last date to download slip
|
September 24, 2025
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Information Bulletin
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates and detailed schedule of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 as published on the official website:
|
Events
|
Key Dates
|
Karnataka PGCET option entry start date
|
September 24, 2025 from 11 AM
|
Karnataka PGCET option entry 2025 last date
|
September 28, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Karnataka PGCET mock allotment results
|
September 28, 2025
|
Release of mock allotment result
|
September 24, 2025 after 2 PM
|
Edit options Window dates
|
September 29, 2025 from 5 PM - October 3, 2025 till 11 AM
|
Karnataka PGCET Round 1 provisional seat allotment result date
|
October 3, 2025 after 5 PM
|
Karnataka PGCET Round 1 final seat allotment result date
|
October 4, 2025 after 4 PM
|
Choice filling by allotted candidates
|
October 4 - 7, 2025
|
Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates fee payment
|
October 6 - 8, 2025
|
Choice 1 candidates to report at allotted college last date
|
October 9, 2025 before 5:30 PM
DIRECT LINK - Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Candidate Login
