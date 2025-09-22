IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Counselling Schedule Released, Option Entry Begins Sept 24

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 22, 2025, 14:10 IST

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: KEA has announced the dates for the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can download claim slips till September 24, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 dates on official website.
KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 dates on official website.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 dates on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  • Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines for smooth counselling process.
  • Candidates will be able to exercise option entry on the website from September 24, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 dates. Candidates who appeared for the exams and filled their choices will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students have until September 24, 2025 to download their claim slip, following which the option entry window will open. 

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table consists of the important points of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025

Exam name 

Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

State 

Karnataka 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Last date to download slip 

September 24, 2025

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Information Bulletin

LATEST NEWS | Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uhsrugcounselling.com

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates and detailed schedule of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 as published on the official website:

Events

Key Dates

Karnataka PGCET option entry start date

September 24, 2025 from 11 AM 

Karnataka PGCET option entry 2025 last date 

September 28, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment results

September 28, 2025

Release of mock allotment result

September 24, 2025 after 2 PM 

Edit options Window dates

September 29, 2025 from 5 PM - October 3, 2025 till 11 AM

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 provisional seat allotment result date 

October 3, 2025 after 5 PM

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 final seat allotment result date 

October 4, 2025 after 4 PM

Choice filling by allotted candidates 

October 4 - 7, 2025

Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates fee payment 

October 6 - 8, 2025

Choice 1 candidates to report at allotted college last date

October 9, 2025 before 5:30 PM

Related Stories

DIRECT LINK - Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Candidate Login

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News