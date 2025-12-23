Karnataka SSLC English Second Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Keys

Karnataka SSLC English Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC English Model papers are an easy gateway to understand the complex formats and question patterns hidden in multiple sections. From grammar to composition and reference to context, there is a lot to decode and understand for students appearing for the exam.
For the Karnataka board exam next year in 2026, students can utilise these model papers released on the official website of the KSEAB (Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board) website. It can be accessed easily from the article, and students can also get help to navigate through the official portal to find model question papers along with the answer keys. Read more to know the details.
Key Points for Karnataka SSLC English Model Question Papers 2026
|
|
Exam Pattern for Karnataka SSLC English Model Question Papers 2026
The exam pattern for Karnataka SSLC English as Second Language is slightly different from English as First Language and carries sections like reference to context, compositions like formal and informal letters and essays. Students can find more about exam patterns by solving the English model question paper, while also get answer understanding from answer keys provided alongside.
|
Subject
|
English (Second Language)
|
Number of Sets
|
04
|
Total Marks
|
80+20= 100 Marks
|
Time-Duration
|
3 hours (Extra 15 Minutes for paper reading time)
|
Total Questions
|
38 Questions
|
Section Wise Distribution
|
Grammar, Prose, Poetry, Vocabulary, Writing, Reading, Supplementary and Reference skills
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
Karnataka SSLC English Model Question Papers 2026: Download PDF
Download the Karnataka SSLC English model paper from the links shared here. Students can access four sets of the paper and prepare for the exam accordingly.
|
Model Question Papers
|
Model Answer Keys
How to Download Karnataka SSLC English (Second Language) Model Question Paper?
Navigating through download links and finding official sources to download model papers can be confusing. While all the links for Karnataka SSLC English papers are available here, students can still access it from the official website by following the steps as follows.
Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this you will find ‘Question Papers’.
Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then, ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.
Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.
Step 5. Scroll down, and you can find English (Second Language) model papers in four sets.
Step 6. Final step, click on the link, sample question paper will appear in the new tab, download and save it to practice for the exam.
Karnataka SSLC English Second Language model paper 2026 is an effective way to elevate your board exam preparation and score well in English paper. It will help you navigate through comprehension based questions.
