Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 13591 PSI and Constable Posts - Register Now at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 23, 2025, 15:16 IST

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 applications are closing today for 13,591 PSI and Lokrakshak vacancies. Eligible candidates must apply online through ojas.gujarat.gov.in before the deadline. The article covers application dates, eligibility criteria, fees, vacancy details, and steps to complete the online application process.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The application window for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 is ending today for 13591 PSI and constable vacancies.  The recruitment notification has been released on the official OJAS portal, and the online application process is currently active. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for Gujarat Police Bharti 2025 and should complete the application process without delay.

This article explains all important details related to Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment, including application dates, vacancies, eligibility, fees, and step-by-step process.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The online application process for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 began on 03 December 2025 through the official OJAS website. Candidates interested in applying for PSI and Lokrakshak posts must ensure that their application form is submitted on or before 23 December 2025. It is the final date.

Applicants are advised not to wait until the last day to apply. Due to heavy traffic on the website, technical issues may occur. Only applications submitted successfully within the deadline will be accepted for the next stages of the recruitment process.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Organisation

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board

Exam Name

Gujarat Police Force Class-3

Total Vacancies

13,591

Advertisement Number

GPRB/29-25/1

Last Date to Submit Application

December 12, 2025

Official Website

ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Direct Link 

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has activated the online application link for PSI and Constable posts on the OJAS portal. Eligible candidates can submit their forms only through the official website. Applicants should verify all details carefully before submission. Candidates can check and apply using the official OJAS link provided below.

Click Here to Apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 

How to Apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025?

Candidates applying for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 must follow the online process carefully to avoid mistakes. The application is accepted only through the official OJAS portal. The following are the steps to apply:

  • Visit the official website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. 

  • Click on the “Police Lokrakshak Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage. 

  • Complete the one-time registration using the mobile number.

  • Log in and fill out the application form with correct personal, educational, and contact details after registration. 

  • Upload the required photograph, signature, and documents in the prescribed format. 

  • Pay the application fee if applicable.

  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference during the examination and document verification stages.

Gujarat Police Application Fees 2025

The application fee must be paid to complete the application process for Gujarat Police Bharti 2025. Reserved category candidates are exempted from fee payment. Check the table below for fee details:

Category

Application Fee (₹)

PSI Cadre

100

Lokrakshak Cadre

100

PSI + Lokrakshak

200

SC / ST / SEBC / EWS / Women / Ex-Servicemen

NIL

Gujarat Police Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must meet the required eligibility conditions before applying for Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment or PSI posts. Check the Gujarat Police Eligibility Criteria in the table below:

Cadre

Required Qualification

Age Limit

PSI Cadre

Graduate degree from a recognised university

21 to 35 years

Lokrakshak Cadre

Passed Class 12 or equivalent examination

18 to 33 years

