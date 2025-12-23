Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 13591 PSI and Constable Posts - Register Now at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

The application window for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 is ending today for 13591 PSI and constable vacancies. The recruitment notification has been released on the official OJAS portal, and the online application process is currently active. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for Gujarat Police Bharti 2025 and should complete the application process without delay.

This article explains all important details related to Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment, including application dates, vacancies, eligibility, fees, and step-by-step process.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The online application process for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 began on 03 December 2025 through the official OJAS website. Candidates interested in applying for PSI and Lokrakshak posts must ensure that their application form is submitted on or before 23 December 2025. It is the final date.