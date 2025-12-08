Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025: New Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary & Perks

Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025: The Gujarat Police has released an official recruitment notification for both Armed and Unarmed Police Constable posts. The department has also shared complete details about the Gujarat Police Constable Salary and Job Profile. The salary for a Gujarat Police Constable is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission of the Central Government, with additional allowances. The starting basic salary for a Gujarat Police Constable is INR 19,500 per month. The salary structure follows the rules set by the Gujarat state government. The primary responsibilities of a Gujarat Police Constable include patrolling assigned areas, maintaining law and order, responding to complaints, taking legal actions when required, and assisting Sub-Inspectors in their duties. Keep reading to learn more about the detailed Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 and complete job profile.

Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 The Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 ranges between ₹27,000 and ₹30,000 per month, depending on location, allowances, and experience. The salary is structured under the 7th Pay Commission and includes basic pay, grade pay, and several allowances. Constables receive periodic increments and promotions, which further increase their salary overtime. This salary package ensures financial stability and motivates employees to perform their duties efficiently while serving the state with dedication. Gujarat Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 Gujarat Police Constable salary structure includes basic pay, allowances, and state-specific financial benefits. Check the complete structure of the Gujarat Police Constable Salary: Component Amount (Approx.) Basic Pay ₹19,950 per month Grade Pay As per state norms Dearness Allowance (DA) Applicable as per current rate House Rent Allowance (HRA) Depends on posting area Medical Allowance Provided Travel Allowance Provided Risk / Hardship Allowance Applicable for specific duties Total Salary ₹27,000 – ₹30,000 approx.

Gujarat Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary is the actual amount a constable receives after all deductions such as PF and taxes. The Gujarat Police Constable In-Hand Salary ranges between ₹24,000 and ₹26,000 per month. This amount may vary slightly based on location and duty-based allowancesThe salary remains stable and suitable for candidates looking for a secure government job with long-term financial benefits. Also Check: Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police Constable Perks and Allowances Gujarat Police Constables receive various allowances that improve their overall earnings and job satisfaction. The following are key allowances and benefits: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance

Travel Allowance

Risk and Hardship Allowance

Uniform and Equipment Allowance

Pension and Retirement Benefits

Insurance Coverage

Paid Leaves and Holidays