KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025: New Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary & Perks

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 14:06 IST

The Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 ranges from ₹27,000 to ₹30,000 per month, including basic pay and allowances. This article covers the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks, job profile, and promotion opportunities. This provides a clear understanding for candidates seeking a stable and rewarding career in the Gujarat Police Department.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025
Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025

Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025: The Gujarat Police has released an official recruitment notification for both Armed and Unarmed Police Constable posts. The department has also shared complete details about the Gujarat Police Constable Salary and Job Profile. The salary for a Gujarat Police Constable is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission of the Central Government, with additional allowances. The starting basic salary for a Gujarat Police Constable is INR 19,500 per month.

The salary structure follows the rules set by the Gujarat state government. The primary responsibilities of a Gujarat Police Constable include patrolling assigned areas, maintaining law and order, responding to complaints, taking legal actions when required, and assisting Sub-Inspectors in their duties.

Keep reading to learn more about the detailed Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 and complete job profile.

Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025

The Gujarat Police Constable Salary 2025 ranges between ₹27,000 and ₹30,000 per month, depending on location, allowances, and experience. The salary is structured under the 7th Pay Commission and includes basic pay, grade pay, and several allowances. Constables receive periodic increments and promotions, which further increase their salary overtime. 

This salary package ensures financial stability and motivates employees to perform their duties efficiently while serving the state with dedication.

Gujarat Police Constable Salary Structure 2025

Gujarat Police Constable salary structure includes basic pay, allowances, and state-specific financial benefits. Check the complete structure of the Gujarat Police Constable Salary:

Component

Amount (Approx.)

Basic Pay

₹19,950 per month

Grade Pay

As per state norms

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Applicable as per current rate

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Depends on posting area

Medical Allowance

Provided

Travel Allowance

Provided

Risk / Hardship Allowance

Applicable for specific duties

Total Salary

₹27,000 – ₹30,000 approx.

Gujarat Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025

The in-hand salary is the actual amount a constable receives after all deductions such as PF and taxes. The Gujarat Police Constable In-Hand Salary ranges between ₹24,000 and ₹26,000 per month. This amount may vary slightly based on location and duty-based allowancesThe salary remains stable and suitable for candidates looking for a secure government job with long-term financial benefits.

Also Check:

Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Gujarat Police Constable Perks and Allowances

Gujarat Police Constables receive various allowances that improve their overall earnings and job satisfaction. The following are key allowances and benefits:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Medical Allowance

  • Travel Allowance

  • Risk and Hardship Allowance

  • Uniform and Equipment Allowance

  • Pension and Retirement Benefits

  • Insurance Coverage

  • Paid Leaves and Holidays

Gujarat Police Constable Job Profile

A Gujarat Police Constable plays an important role in maintaining peace and security across the state. The following are the main duties:

  • Patrolling assigned areas to prevent crime

  • Assisting senior officers in investigations

  • Ensuring safety during public events and emergencies

  • Managing crowd control during festivals and rallies

  • Supporting administrative tasks at the police station

  • Responding quickly to public complaints and issues

  • Helping maintain law and order in local communities

Gujarat Police Constable Career Growth and Promotions

The Gujarat Police Department offers strong opportunities for career advancement based on performance, experience, and departmental examinations. The following is the promotion Hierarchy:

  • Constable

  • Head Constable

  • Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)

  • Sub-Inspector (SI)

  • Inspector

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News