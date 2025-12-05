Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: New Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 13:32 IST

The Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 includes Part A and Part B subjects such as Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Constitution, General Knowledge, and Gujarati Language. The exam pattern features MCQs and a descriptive test. This article explains the full syllabus, marking scheme, and physical requirements to help candidates prepare effectively.

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Department has released the latest Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with the official notification. Candidates planning to apply must clearly understand the full syllabus, key topics, paper pattern, marking scheme, and other important details before starting their preparation.

The written exam is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B. Part A includes questions from Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude, and Gujarati Language Comprehension.

Part B covers subjects like the Constitution of India, Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge, and the History, Geography, and Cultural Heritage of Gujarat and India.

The examination will be held in OMR-based format. Candidates who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be allowed to appear for the written test. This article provides the complete Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and detailed exam pattern to help candidates prepare effectively.

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must understand the subject-wise Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 to crack the exam. So they can focus on the right topics and avoid unnecessary preparation. Candidates can check the overview of syllabus in the table below:

Organization

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)

Post Name

Police Constable

Total Vacancies

12,733

Type of Questions

Paper 1 – MCQs

Paper 2 – Descriptive

Total Questions

Paper 1 – 200 MCQs

Paper 2 – 8 Descriptive Questions

Total Marks

300

Time Duration

3 hours for each paper

Negative Marking

0.25 mark deducted for each wrong answer

Selection Process

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Examination (MCQs)

Medical Examination

Document Verification

Official Website

https://police.gujarat.gov.in/ OR https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025

The Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for Part A and Part B is different. Candidates must understand both sections clearly to prepare effectively. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for easy reference.

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning and Data Interpretation

The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section checks analytical ability and logical thinking. The following are major topics:

  • Data Interpretation: Graphs, Tables, Charts

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Data Sufficiency

  • Seating Arrangements

  • Syllogism

  • Blood Relations

  • Direction & Distance

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Puzzles

  • Coding–Decoding

  • Input–Output

  • Series Completion

  • Date/Data Sufficiency

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

This section tests numerical skills and mathematical problem-solving. The following are the important topics:

  • Arithmetic

  • Algebra

  • Quadratic Equations

  • Geometry

  • Trigonometry

  • Number Systems

  • HCF & LCM

  • Percentage

  • Profit and Loss

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Time, Speed and Distance

  • Average

  • Simple and Compound Interest

  • Probability

  • Mensuration

Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for the Indian Constitution

Candidates must know the basics of the Constitution and Indian governance. The following are key topics:

  • Fundamental Rights

  • Directive Principles of State Policy

  • Fundamental Duties

  • President of India

  • Prime Minister & Council of Ministers

  • Parliament

  • Judiciary

  • State Governments

  • Union Territories

  • Emergency Provisions

  • Amendment Procedure

  • Preamble

  • Citizenship

  • Election Commission

  • Administrative Theories and Bureaucracy

  • Public Policy

  • Public Personnel Administration

  • Organization Theory

  • Decentralization & Local Governance

  • Ethics in Public Administration

  • Public–Private Partnerships

  • Governance and Development

  • E-Governance

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage

This section focuses on India and Gujarat’s historical, geographical, and cultural background. Check the syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Topics

History

  • Ancient, Medieval & Modern Indian History

  • World History

  • Indian National Movement

  • Socio-economic & Cultural History of India, especially Gujarat

  • Colonial & Post-Colonial India

  • Social Reformers & Freedom Movement in Gujarat

Geography

  • Physical Features of India and Gujarat

  • Biosphere Reserves

  • Deserts

  • Natural Resources

  • Soil, Climate, Crops

  • Historical Geography of India

Cultural Heritage

  • Indian Cultural Heritage (Focus on Gujarat)

  • Art & Architecture of Ancient India and Gujarat

  • Archaeology in India

  • Indian Folk Culture

  • Religions in India

  • Art, Culture & Literature of Gujarat

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs

This Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs section includes general awareness and ongoing events. These are:

  • Current Affairs (State, National, International)

  • Government Schemes and Policies

  • Sports and Games

  • Awards and Honours

  • Important Days

  • Books and Authors

  • Major Organizations & Headquarters

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Environment, Science, Technology & Economics

Candidates must be aware of basic concepts in environment, science, tech, and economics. Candidates can check the topics in the table below:

Subject

Topics

Environment & Climate

Climate Change & Mitigation

Biodiversity Conservation

Pollution Control

Waste Management

Disaster Management

Renewable Energy

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Environmental Laws

Major Climate Agreements

Science & Technology

Science in Daily Life

Latest Developments in Science & Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Basics

Internet, Social Media, E-mail

Computer Shortcuts & Abbreviations

Economics

Green Economy

Economic Indices

Economic Reforms & Initiatives (State, National & International)

Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the complete structure of the written test and descriptive paper. Candidates must understand the pattern clearly to prepare effectively for each stage. Those who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be shortlisted for the written examination.

Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 Exam Pattern (MCQ Test)

The Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 is an objective-type MCQ examination divided into Part A and Part B. Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. The table below explains the complete subject-wise marks distribution for Paper-1.

Part

Syllabus / Subjects

Marks

A

Reasoning & Data Interpretation

30

Quantitative Aptitude

30

Gujarati Language Comprehension

20

Total

  

80

B

Constitution of India

30

Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge

40

History, Cultural Heritage & Geography of Gujarat and India

50

Total

  

120

Gujarat Police Constable Paper-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Test)

The Paper-2 is a descriptive examination carrying 100 marks. This paper tests Gujarati and English Language Skills and is divided into Part A and Part B. Candidates who secure at least 40% marks in Part A and Part B of Paper-1 will have their Paper-2 evaluated. The table below presents the detailed marks distribution for both Part A and Part B of Paper-2.

Part

Topics

Marks

Part A – Gujarati Language Skills

Essay (350 words)

30

Precise Writing

10

Comprehension

10

Report Writing

10

Letter Writing

10

Part B – English Language Skills

Precise Writing

10

Comprehension

10

Translation (Gujarati to English)

10

Total

  

100

Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025

The Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025 evaluates the physical fitness and stamina of candidates after they clear the written examination. Candidates must complete the required running distance within the allotted time to qualify. Below are the detailed PST and PET standards set by the recruitment board.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The PST checks the minimum height and chest measurements required for male and female candidates.

The table below shows the height and chest measurements required for male candidates.

Category

Height

Chest (Unexpanded)

Chest (Expanded)

Scheduled Tribe (Gujarat origin)

162 cm

79 cm

84 cm

Others (Except ST)

165 cm

79 cm

84 cm

The table below lists the height standards required for female candidates.

Category

Height

Scheduled Tribe (Gujarat origin)

150 cm

Other Candidates (Except ST)

155 cm

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The PET evaluates the running ability and endurance of candidates based on gender and category. Check the details in the table below:

Category

Test

Distance

Duration

Male

Running

5000 meters

Within 25 minutes

Female

Running

1600 meters

Within 9 minutes 30 seconds

Ex-Servicemen

Running

2400 meters

Within 12 minutes

