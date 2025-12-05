Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: New Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Department has released the latest Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with the official notification. Candidates planning to apply must clearly understand the full syllabus, key topics, paper pattern, marking scheme, and other important details before starting their preparation.
The written exam is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B. Part A includes questions from Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude, and Gujarati Language Comprehension.
Part B covers subjects like the Constitution of India, Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge, and the History, Geography, and Cultural Heritage of Gujarat and India.
The examination will be held in OMR-based format. Candidates who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be allowed to appear for the written test. This article provides the complete Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and detailed exam pattern to help candidates prepare effectively.
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must understand the subject-wise Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 to crack the exam. So they can focus on the right topics and avoid unnecessary preparation. Candidates can check the overview of syllabus in the table below:
|
Organization
|
Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable
|
Total Vacancies
|
12,733
|
Type of Questions
|
Paper 1 – MCQs
Paper 2 – Descriptive
|
Total Questions
|
Paper 1 – 200 MCQs
Paper 2 – 8 Descriptive Questions
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Time Duration
|
3 hours for each paper
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 mark deducted for each wrong answer
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Written Examination (MCQs)
Medical Examination
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
https://police.gujarat.gov.in/ OR https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025
The Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for Part A and Part B is different. Candidates must understand both sections clearly to prepare effectively. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for easy reference.
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning and Data Interpretation
The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section checks analytical ability and logical thinking. The following are major topics:
-
Data Interpretation: Graphs, Tables, Charts
-
Logical Reasoning
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Seating Arrangements
-
Syllogism
-
Blood Relations
-
Direction & Distance
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Puzzles
-
Coding–Decoding
-
Input–Output
-
Series Completion
-
Date/Data Sufficiency
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
This section tests numerical skills and mathematical problem-solving. The following are the important topics:
-
Arithmetic
-
Algebra
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Geometry
-
Trigonometry
-
Number Systems
-
HCF & LCM
-
Percentage
-
Profit and Loss
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Time, Speed and Distance
-
Average
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Probability
-
Mensuration
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for the Indian Constitution
Candidates must know the basics of the Constitution and Indian governance. The following are key topics:
-
Fundamental Rights
-
Directive Principles of State Policy
-
Fundamental Duties
-
President of India
-
Prime Minister & Council of Ministers
-
Parliament
-
Judiciary
-
State Governments
-
Union Territories
-
Emergency Provisions
-
Amendment Procedure
-
Preamble
-
Citizenship
-
Election Commission
-
Administrative Theories and Bureaucracy
-
Public Policy
-
Public Personnel Administration
-
Organization Theory
-
Decentralization & Local Governance
-
Ethics in Public Administration
-
Public–Private Partnerships
-
Governance and Development
-
E-Governance
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage
This section focuses on India and Gujarat’s historical, geographical, and cultural background. Check the syllabus in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
History
|
|
Geography
|
|
Cultural Heritage
|
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs
This Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs section includes general awareness and ongoing events. These are:
-
Current Affairs (State, National, International)
-
Government Schemes and Policies
-
Sports and Games
-
Awards and Honours
-
Important Days
-
Books and Authors
-
Major Organizations & Headquarters
Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Environment, Science, Technology & Economics
Candidates must be aware of basic concepts in environment, science, tech, and economics. Candidates can check the topics in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Environment & Climate
|
Climate Change & Mitigation
Biodiversity Conservation
Pollution Control
Waste Management
Disaster Management
Renewable Energy
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Environmental Laws
Major Climate Agreements
|
Science & Technology
|
Science in Daily Life
Latest Developments in Science & Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Computer Basics
Internet, Social Media, E-mail
Computer Shortcuts & Abbreviations
|
Economics
|
Green Economy
Economic Indices
Economic Reforms & Initiatives (State, National & International)
Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the complete structure of the written test and descriptive paper. Candidates must understand the pattern clearly to prepare effectively for each stage. Those who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be shortlisted for the written examination.
Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 Exam Pattern (MCQ Test)
The Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 is an objective-type MCQ examination divided into Part A and Part B. Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. The table below explains the complete subject-wise marks distribution for Paper-1.
|
Part
|
Syllabus / Subjects
|
Marks
|
A
|
Reasoning & Data Interpretation
|
30
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
Gujarati Language Comprehension
|
20
|
Total
|
80
|
B
|
Constitution of India
|
30
|
Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge
|
40
|
History, Cultural Heritage & Geography of Gujarat and India
|
50
|
Total
|
120
Gujarat Police Constable Paper-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Test)
The Paper-2 is a descriptive examination carrying 100 marks. This paper tests Gujarati and English Language Skills and is divided into Part A and Part B. Candidates who secure at least 40% marks in Part A and Part B of Paper-1 will have their Paper-2 evaluated. The table below presents the detailed marks distribution for both Part A and Part B of Paper-2.
|
Part
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Part A – Gujarati Language Skills
|
Essay (350 words)
|
30
|
Precise Writing
|
10
|
Comprehension
|
10
|
Report Writing
|
10
|
Letter Writing
|
10
|
Part B – English Language Skills
|
Precise Writing
|
10
|
Comprehension
|
10
|
Translation (Gujarati to English)
|
10
|
Total
|
100
Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025
The Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025 evaluates the physical fitness and stamina of candidates after they clear the written examination. Candidates must complete the required running distance within the allotted time to qualify. Below are the detailed PST and PET standards set by the recruitment board.
Physical Standard Test (PST)
The PST checks the minimum height and chest measurements required for male and female candidates.
The table below shows the height and chest measurements required for male candidates.
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest (Unexpanded)
|
Chest (Expanded)
|
Scheduled Tribe (Gujarat origin)
|
162 cm
|
79 cm
|
84 cm
|
Others (Except ST)
|
165 cm
|
79 cm
|
84 cm
The table below lists the height standards required for female candidates.
|
Category
|
Height
|
Scheduled Tribe (Gujarat origin)
|
150 cm
|
Other Candidates (Except ST)
|
155 cm
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The PET evaluates the running ability and endurance of candidates based on gender and category. Check the details in the table below:
|
Category
|
Test
|
Distance
|
Duration
|
Male
|
Running
|
5000 meters
|
Within 25 minutes
|
Female
|
Running
|
1600 meters
|
Within 9 minutes 30 seconds
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Running
|
2400 meters
|
Within 12 minutes
