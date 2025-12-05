Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: New Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Department has released the latest Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with the official notification. Candidates planning to apply must clearly understand the full syllabus, key topics, paper pattern, marking scheme, and other important details before starting their preparation. The written exam is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B. Part A includes questions from Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude, and Gujarati Language Comprehension. Part B covers subjects like the Constitution of India, Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge, and the History, Geography, and Cultural Heritage of Gujarat and India. The examination will be held in OMR-based format. Candidates who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be allowed to appear for the written test. This article provides the complete Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus and detailed exam pattern to help candidates prepare effectively.

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must understand the subject-wise Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 to crack the exam. So they can focus on the right topics and avoid unnecessary preparation. Candidates can check the overview of syllabus in the table below: Organization Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) Post Name Police Constable Total Vacancies 12,733 Type of Questions Paper 1 – MCQs Paper 2 – Descriptive Total Questions Paper 1 – 200 MCQs Paper 2 – 8 Descriptive Questions Total Marks 300 Time Duration 3 hours for each paper Negative Marking 0.25 mark deducted for each wrong answer Selection Process Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Written Examination (MCQs) Medical Examination Document Verification Official Website https://police.gujarat.gov.in/ OR https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 The Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus 2025 for Part A and Part B is different. Candidates must understand both sections clearly to prepare effectively. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for easy reference. Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning and Data Interpretation The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section checks analytical ability and logical thinking. The following are major topics: Data Interpretation: Graphs, Tables, Charts

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Seating Arrangements

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Direction & Distance

Venn Diagrams

Puzzles

Coding–Decoding

Input–Output

Series Completion

Date/Data Sufficiency Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude This section tests numerical skills and mathematical problem-solving. The following are the important topics:

Arithmetic

Algebra

Quadratic Equations

Geometry

Trigonometry

Number Systems

HCF & LCM

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Time, Speed and Distance

Average

Simple and Compound Interest

Probability

Mensuration

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for the Indian Constitution Candidates must know the basics of the Constitution and Indian governance. The following are key topics: Fundamental Rights

Directive Principles of State Policy

Fundamental Duties

President of India

Prime Minister & Council of Ministers

Parliament

Judiciary

State Governments

Union Territories

Emergency Provisions

Amendment Procedure

Preamble

Citizenship

Election Commission

Administrative Theories and Bureaucracy

Public Policy

Public Personnel Administration

Organization Theory

Decentralization & Local Governance

Ethics in Public Administration

Public–Private Partnerships

Governance and Development

E-Governance

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage This section focuses on India and Gujarat’s historical, geographical, and cultural background. Check the syllabus in the table below: Subject Topics History Ancient, Medieval & Modern Indian History

World History

Indian National Movement

Socio-economic & Cultural History of India, especially Gujarat

Colonial & Post-Colonial India

Social Reformers & Freedom Movement in Gujarat Geography Physical Features of India and Gujarat

Biosphere Reserves

Deserts

Natural Resources

Soil, Climate, Crops

Historical Geography of India Cultural Heritage Indian Cultural Heritage (Focus on Gujarat)

Art & Architecture of Ancient India and Gujarat

Archaeology in India

Indian Folk Culture

Religions in India

Art, Culture & Literature of Gujarat

Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs This Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for GK & Current Affairs section includes general awareness and ongoing events. These are: Current Affairs (State, National, International)

Government Schemes and Policies

Sports and Games

Awards and Honours

Important Days

Books and Authors

Major Organizations & Headquarters Gujarat Police Constable Syllabus for Environment, Science, Technology & Economics Candidates must be aware of basic concepts in environment, science, tech, and economics. Candidates can check the topics in the table below: Subject Topics Environment & Climate Climate Change & Mitigation Biodiversity Conservation Pollution Control Waste Management Disaster Management Renewable Energy Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Environmental Laws Major Climate Agreements Science & Technology Science in Daily Life Latest Developments in Science & Technology Artificial Intelligence Computer Basics Internet, Social Media, E-mail Computer Shortcuts & Abbreviations Economics Green Economy Economic Indices Economic Reforms & Initiatives (State, National & International)

Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Gujarat Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the complete structure of the written test and descriptive paper. Candidates must understand the pattern clearly to prepare effectively for each stage. Those who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be shortlisted for the written examination. Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 Exam Pattern (MCQ Test) The Gujarat Police Constable Paper-1 is an objective-type MCQ examination divided into Part A and Part B. Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. The table below explains the complete subject-wise marks distribution for Paper-1. Part Syllabus / Subjects Marks A Reasoning & Data Interpretation 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Gujarati Language Comprehension 20 Total 80 B Constitution of India 30 Current Affairs, Science & Technology, General Knowledge 40 History, Cultural Heritage & Geography of Gujarat and India 50 Total 120

Gujarat Police Constable Paper-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Test) The Paper-2 is a descriptive examination carrying 100 marks. This paper tests Gujarati and English Language Skills and is divided into Part A and Part B. Candidates who secure at least 40% marks in Part A and Part B of Paper-1 will have their Paper-2 evaluated. The table below presents the detailed marks distribution for both Part A and Part B of Paper-2. Part Topics Marks Part A – Gujarati Language Skills Essay (350 words) 30 Precise Writing 10 Comprehension 10 Report Writing 10 Letter Writing 10 Part B – English Language Skills Precise Writing 10 Comprehension 10 Translation (Gujarati to English) 10 Total 100 Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025 The Gujarat Police Constable PET 2025 evaluates the physical fitness and stamina of candidates after they clear the written examination. Candidates must complete the required running distance within the allotted time to qualify. Below are the detailed PST and PET standards set by the recruitment board.