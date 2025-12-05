What is a Female Cat Called?

The animal kingdom is full of amazing creatures. From tiny insects to massive elephants, every species is unique. Many animals have special names for the males, females, and their young. These nicknames are interesting. For example, a male duck is often called a drake. A female sheep is known as a ewe. And their young are often called lambs or ducklings. Do you know what a baby kangaroo is called? It's a joey. Now, what about our common house pets? We all love our feline friends. But do you know what a female cat is called? It's a simple question, but the answer often surprises people. In this article, we'll take a look at the fascinating names used for female, male, and young cats. We will also explore the fun vocabulary of the cat world.

What Is The Female Name For A Cat?

The proper term for an adult female cat is a queen. This name is primarily used in the context of cat breeding and showing. It refers specifically to an unspayed female cat capable of or currently reproducing. Once a female cat has given birth, she is technically called a 'queen'. However, in everyday conversation, most people simply call her a cat or a female cat.