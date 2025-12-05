SSC CGL Result 2025
Visual Skill Test: Find the odd one out in 6 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 5, 2025, 18:49 IST

Visual Skill Test: People with unmatched visual skills can find the odd one out in the picture in 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your visual skills now!

Find the odd one out
Visual skill tests are a form of brain teaser puzzles that test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

The most common types of brain teasers involve finding a mistake, solving a code, or spotting the hidden object in the picture.

Regular practice of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How sharp are your visual skills?

Let’s find out!

Visual Skill Test: Find the Odd One Out in 6 Seconds

 find the odd beetroot

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, a grid full of beet roots can be seen. One of the beet roots is different from the rest in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot it in 6 seconds.

This brain teaser puzzle will test your attention to detail.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you identified the odd one out in the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; it is right there.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the odd one out.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Visual Skill Test: Solution

The odd one out in this picture is a red beet root in the first column on the left side of the image.

find the odd one out

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

