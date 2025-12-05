Visual skill tests are a form of brain teaser puzzles that test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
The most common types of brain teasers involve finding a mistake, solving a code, or spotting the hidden object in the picture.
Regular practice of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
How sharp are your visual skills?
Let’s find out!
Visual Skill Test: Find the Odd One Out in 6 Seconds
Source: YouTube
In the image shared above, a grid full of beet roots can be seen. One of the beet roots is different from the rest in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot it in 6 seconds.
This brain teaser puzzle will test your attention to detail.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you identified the odd one out in the picture?
Hurry up; time is running out.
Study the image attentively; it is right there.
And…
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the odd one out.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Visual Skill Test: Solution
The odd one out in this picture is a red beet root in the first column on the left side of the image.
If you loved this challenge, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
