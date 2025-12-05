Brain teaser puzzles are fun and tricky challenges that are designed to help you think out of the box. They often come in different forms such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems that test how sharp your mind really is. Solving brain teasers isn’t just entertaining as it also helps improve focus, memory, and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first! Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has become the talk of the town! In the image below, you will witness a family that is shopping together in the supermarket which looks quite simple. However, a little mischievous owl has gone loose and it is the biggest twist in this image. If you look closely in this image you will understand that it is hidden in this simple scene.

Your challenge is to find out where that owl is hiding. Do you have visionary skills to solve this puzzle? Wait! Before you grab your search glasses and try to look for the answer to this challenging puzzle, we have a twist for you that will make sure to keep you on the edge of your sea. There is a time limit to this puzzle and you have to find out the hidden owl within 9 seconds. So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search! All the best. Try: This is Your Chance to Prove Your Hawk-Eye Vision! Spot the Hidden Goat in this Mountain Themed Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Owl in 9 Seconds



So, how is your search going? Were you able to spot the hidden owl hiding in this bustling supermarket? Brain teasers like this can help you test your observation skills and solving them under a time limit can help improve your analytical skills.

How close are you? Did you find the hidden owl? Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. 3… 2… and 1! Stop! The time limit has come to an end. So, did you find the cat? Congratulations, if you found the owl, your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren’t able to find the hidden owl within the time limit it’s okay! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the answer without a time limit. For those who are still struggling to find the answer we have mentioned the solution below. Try: Can You Become the Smartest Person in the Room By Finding the Hidden Number in this Yellow Circle Optical Illusion Find the Hidden Owl - Solution Hope you enjoyed this puzzle! Share this puzzle with your friends and family and see who can spot the cat within the time limit. Must Try: Find Your Inner Detective and Try to Spot the Hidden Odd Inverted Number in this 95 Number Themed Optical Illusion IQ Test