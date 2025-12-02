SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Can You Become the Smartest Person in the Room By Finding the Hidden Number in this Yellow Circle Optical Illusion

By Nikhil Batra
Dec 2, 2025, 20:08 IST

A new optical illusion is trending online, and even the smartest people are struggling to solve it. Hidden inside a circle-filled pattern is a number that reveals how strong your visual skills are. This engaging IQ test pushes your concentration to its limit. Look closely, think differently, and see if you can uncover the number that most people miss.

Find the Hidden Number
Find the Hidden Number

Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. 

These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. 

Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. 

Take a good look at the image below, you will witness a yellow circle that looks quite simple. However, looks can deceive you quite easily. If you observe this image carefully you will notice that there is a hidden number written inside the circle and your challenge is to find the number. 

Wait, puzzle master! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. 

You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 19 seconds. 

Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden number before 19 seconds finish! 

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Number in 19 Seconds

findnumber-puzzle

Source: Pinterest 

So, how are you doing puzzle champion? 

Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? 

Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. 

Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number: 

Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/word in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. 

Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. 

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The time limit has finished. 

So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations Sherlock! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. 

If you weren’t able to find the hidden number then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. 

For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where is the number exactly hiding. 

Find the Hidden Number- Solution

If you look closely you will find the hidden number is 815

findnumber-sol 

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these optical illusion puzzles and improve your observation skills. 

