Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness a yellow circle that looks quite simple. However, looks can deceive you quite easily. If you observe this image carefully you will notice that there is a hidden number written inside the circle and your challenge is to find the number.

Wait, puzzle master! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 19 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden number before 19 seconds finish! Try: Are You Someone With a Perfect Panoramic Vision? Spot the Hidden Butterfly in this Golden Spiral Polka Dot Puzzle Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Number in 19 Seconds Source: Pinterest So, how are you doing puzzle champion? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/word in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear.