UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UP PET Cut Off along with UPSSSC PET Result today, December 5. The result PDF and marks are now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in and candidates can download them using their registration number and password. The UP PET exam was conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025 to fill Group B and C posts.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to get the certificate, which will help them to apply for Group B and C posts released by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 Out
UPSSSC issued the UP PET Cut Off 2025 for all categories on its official website. It is released in PDF format along with UP PET Result, scorecard and merit list. Candidates who took the exam can download their cut off pdf either from the official website or via the direct link provided in the article.
|UPSSSC PET 2025 Overview
|Exam Conducting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Exam Name
|UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025
|UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Date
|6th and 7th September 2025
|UPSSSC PET Result 2025
|5th December 2025
|Official website
|upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 Category-wise
The cutoff marks play a crucial role in the selection process, as only those candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff will get UPSSSC PET Certificate. As per the result PDF, the UP PET 2025 cut off varies between 60 to 80. Take a look at the table below to know UPSSSC PET Cut Off for UR, EWS, SC, ST and other categories.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 PDF
How to Check UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025?
- Visit the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to result section and click on "UPSSSC Lekhpal Result and Cut Off Link".
- A PDF will appear on the screen containing category-wise marks.
- Download the PDF and take a printed copy for future recruitment processes.
Factors Influencing UP PET Result 2025 Cut Off
While determining cut off marks, the commission takes several factors into consideration. These factors are as follows:
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
Difficulty level of the question paper
-
Total number of vacancies
-
Category-wise reservation norms
-
Previous year cut off trend
