UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UP PET Cut Off along with UPSSSC PET Result today, December 5. The result PDF and marks are now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in and candidates can download them using their registration number and password. The UP PET exam was conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025 to fill Group B and C posts.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to get the certificate, which will help them to apply for Group B and C posts released by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 Out

UPSSSC issued the UP PET Cut Off 2025 for all categories on its official website. It is released in PDF format along with UP PET Result, scorecard and merit list. Candidates who took the exam can download their cut off pdf either from the official website or via the direct link provided in the article.