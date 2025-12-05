SSC CGL Result 2025
REET Mains 2025 Form Closes Tomorrow at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Now for 7759 Level 1 & 2 Teacher Posts

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 5, 2025, 18:19 IST

REET Mains Application Form 2025 window will close tomorrow, December 6. A total of 7759 vacancies are to be filled. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for REET Mains Exam 2025.

REET Mains Application Form Last Date
REET Mains Application Form Last Date

REET Mains 2025 Last Date: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is closing the registration for the REET Mains 2025 on December 6. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the REET Mains for Level 1 and Level 2 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools. Selection will be based on candidates' performance in written exam. The pay level of qualified candidates will be 10.

REET Mains Application Form 2025 Last Date

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited applications for 7759 vacancies for Level 1 and Level 2 on its official website. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until December 6. After this date, no applications will be accepted under any circumstances. However, it is important to note that you meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting your REET Mains Online forms to avoid rejection of your candidature. The direct apply online link is provided in the article below.

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board 

Post Name

Primary & Secondary Level Teacher

Total Vacancies

7759

REET Mains Notification 2025 Date

November 6, 2025

REET Mains Exam Date 2025

17–21 January 2026

REET Mains Registration Dates

November 7 to December 6

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Exam Date 2025

As per the official schedule, the REET Mains Exam will take place from 17th to 21st January 2026.

REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link

The officials released the REET Mains Notification on November 6, along with the activation of the online application link. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website or by using the direct link provided below to submit their application form.

REET Mains Application Form 2025 Link

How to Apply Online for REET Mains Exam 2025

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

  • On the homepage, look for “REET Mains Exam 2025 Application”.

  • Register with your basic details and log in using the generated credentials.

  • Fill out the form with personal and educational information.

  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Review all entered details carefully and click “Submit.”

  • Download and take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.

REET Mains Application Fee 2025

The application fee for REET Mains Online Form varies by category. You can check the category-wise fee in the table below.

Category

Level 1

Level 2

General Category Creamy Layer Category Other Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class

Rs. 600/-

Rs. 600/-

Non-Creamy Layer Category Other Backward Class/Extreme Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe

Rs. 400/-

Rs. 400/-

All disabled applicants

Rs. 400/-

Rs. 400/-

