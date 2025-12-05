REET Mains 2025 Form Closes Tomorrow at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Now for 7759 Level 1 & 2 Teacher Posts

REET Mains 2025 Last Date: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is closing the registration for the REET Mains 2025 on December 6. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications for the REET Mains for Level 1 and Level 2 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools. Selection will be based on candidates' performance in written exam. The pay level of qualified candidates will be 10.

REET Mains Application Form 2025 Last Date

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited applications for 7759 vacancies for Level 1 and Level 2 on its official website. Candidates intending to apply can submit their applications until December 6. After this date, no applications will be accepted under any circumstances. However, it is important to note that you meet all the eligibility criteria before submitting your REET Mains Online forms to avoid rejection of your candidature. The direct apply online link is provided in the article below.