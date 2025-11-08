REET Mains Apply Online 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Notification 2025 on its official website to recruit teachers for primary and secondary levels. A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The REET Mains Application Form 2025 is now available, and the last date to apply online is December 6. Interested candidates can submit their applications at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the REET Mains Exam 2026 will be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026. Candidates who meet the required educational qualifications, age limit, and possess a valid teaching certificate are eligible to apply online through the official portal.

RSSB is conducting REET exam to fill 7759 vacancies. It will be held from January 17 to 21, 2026. The registration process commenced on November 7 and will conclude on December 6. Candidates can apply online through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Overview
Conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, REET is a state-level exam which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Primary and Secondary Level Teacher. Check the key details in the table below:
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Primary & Secondary Level Teacher
|
Total Vacancies
|
7759
|
REET Mains Notification 2025 Date
|
November 6, 2025
|
REET Mains Exam Date 2025
|
17–21 January 2026
|
REET Mains Registration Dates
|
November 7 to December 6
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link
RSSB has activated the online REET Application Form 2025 on November 7. The link will remain active till December 6. Find the direct REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link here.
How to Apply Online for REET Mains Exam 2025?
-
Visit the official Rajasthan SSO Portal.
-
Log in using your SSO ID and password or register to create a new ID.
-
Open the Recruitment Portal and click on “Apply Online for REET Mains 2025.”
-
Select the post level — Level 1 (Primary) or Level 2 (Upper Primary).
-
Fill in your personal, educational, and REET qualification details.
-
Upload your photo and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card or net banking.
-
Review all details, click Submit, and download the confirmation page for future use.
REET Mains Application Fee 2025
The application fee for the REET Mains 2025 varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC categories are required to pay Rs 600 as the application fee. For candidates from the Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, ST, and Divyang categories, the fee is Rs 400. Additionally, all disabled applicants are also required to pay Rs 400 as the application fee.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC
|
Rs 600
|
Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, ST, Divyang
|
Rs 400
|
All Disabled Applicants
|
Rs 400
