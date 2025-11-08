WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Begins at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 8, 2025, 11:31 IST

REET Application Form 2025 process has started at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply online for REET Mains Application Form is December 6. Get complete information on REET Mains apply online, link, dates, documents required and more here.

REET Application Form
REET Application Form

REET Mains Apply Online 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Notification 2025 on its official website to recruit teachers for primary and secondary levels. A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The REET Mains Application Form 2025 is now available, and the last date to apply online is December 6. Interested candidates can submit their applications at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the REET Mains Exam 2026 will be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026. Candidates who meet the required educational qualifications, age limit, and possess a valid teaching certificate are eligible to apply online through the official portal.

REET Mains Application Form 2025

RSSB is conducting REET exam to fill 7759 vacancies. It will be held from January 17 to 21, 2026. The registration process commenced on November 7 and will conclude on December 6. Candidates can apply online through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Overview

Conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, REET is a state-level exam which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Primary and Secondary Level Teacher. Check the key details in the table below:

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board 

Post Name

Primary & Secondary Level Teacher

Total Vacancies

7759

REET Mains Notification 2025 Date

November 6, 2025

REET Mains Exam Date 2025

17–21 January 2026

REET Mains Registration Dates

November 7 to December 6

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link

RSSB has activated the online REET Application Form 2025 on November 7. The link will remain active till December 6. Find the direct REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link here.

REET Mains Apply Online 2025 Link

How to Apply Online for REET Mains Exam 2025?

  1. Visit the official Rajasthan SSO Portal.

  2. Log in using your SSO ID and password or register to create a new ID.

  3. Open the Recruitment Portal and click on “Apply Online for REET Mains 2025.”

  4. Select the post level — Level 1 (Primary) or Level 2 (Upper Primary).

  5. Fill in your personal, educational, and REET qualification details.

  6. Upload your photo and signature in the prescribed format.

  7. Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card or net banking.

  8. Review all details, click Submit, and download the confirmation page for future use.

REET Mains Application Fee 2025

The application fee for the REET Mains 2025 varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC categories are required to pay Rs 600 as the application fee. For candidates from the Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, ST, and Divyang categories, the fee is Rs 400. Additionally, all disabled applicants are also required to pay Rs 400 as the application fee.

Category

Application Fee

General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC

Rs 600

Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, ST, Divyang

Rs 400

All Disabled Applicants

Rs 400

