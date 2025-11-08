REET Mains Apply Online 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Notification 2025 on its official website to recruit teachers for primary and secondary levels. A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The REET Mains Application Form 2025 is now available, and the last date to apply online is December 6. Interested candidates can submit their applications at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the REET Mains Exam 2026 will be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026. Candidates who meet the required educational qualifications, age limit, and possess a valid teaching certificate are eligible to apply online through the official portal.

REET Mains Application Form 2025

RSSB is conducting REET exam to fill 7759 vacancies. It will be held from January 17 to 21, 2026. The registration process commenced on November 7 and will conclude on December 6. Candidates can apply online through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.