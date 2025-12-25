CMAT 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Exam Schedule and Timings

CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 25, 2025, 12:15 IST

The CMAT 2026 exam date has been released by the NTA. The CMAT 2026 exam will be conducted on January 25, 2026, at designated test centres. Check the complete exam schedule, shift timings and reporting time here, along with the CMAT admit card 2026 release date.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date

CMAT 2026 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the CMAT exam can check the CMAT exam dates 2026 here. According to the official notification, the CMAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2026, in two shifts from Shift 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM designated test cities. Check the complete CMAT 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.

CMAT 2026: Overview

The NTA conducts the CMAT to select the most suitable students for management education. CMAT scores are utilised by over 250+ institutes for admissions. Securing a high score on the CMAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of CMAT 2026 is given below:

Name of the Exam

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Purpose of the Exam

For admission to management programs in top business schools

CMAT 2026 Exam Date

January 25, 2026

Official Website

https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

CMAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date

The CMAT 2026 Admit Card will tentatively be released 4-5 days before the exam. So it is expected to be released by January 20, 2026. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the CMAT Admit Card 2026.

CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to take admission in management programs in top business schools. Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the CMAT 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.

Dates of Examination

January 25, 2026

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration

3 Hours

Number of Shifts

One shift

CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The CMAT exam will be conducted on January 04, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates must strictly adhere to the designated Reporting/Entry Time and Gate Closing Time for their specific shift to ensure they can take the two-hour test. The complete shift timing is provided below:

Shift

Tentative Reporting/Entry Time

Tentative Gate Closing Time

Exam Timings

Shift 1

Around 7:30 AM

Around 8:30 AM

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2

Around 1:30 PM

Around 2:30 PM

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

CMAT 2026 Important Dates

Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadlines. Check all the important dates for the CMAT 2026 exam below.

Event

Date

Online submission of Application Form Closed

November 24, 2025

CMAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date

January 20, 2026 (Tentative)

CMAT 2026 Exam Date

January 25, 2026

CMAT 2026 Result Date

Second Week of February, 2026 (Tentative)

