CMAT 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Exam Schedule and Timings

CMAT 2026 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the CMAT exam can check the CMAT exam dates 2026 here. According to the official notification, the CMAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2026, in two shifts from Shift 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM designated test cities. Check the complete CMAT 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings. CMAT 2026: Overview The NTA conducts the CMAT to select the most suitable students for management education. CMAT scores are utilised by over 250+ institutes for admissions. Securing a high score on the CMAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of CMAT 2026 is given below:

CMAT 2026: Overview Name of the Exam Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Purpose of the Exam For admission to management programs in top business schools CMAT 2026 Exam Date January 25, 2026 Official Website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ CMAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date The CMAT 2026 Admit Card will tentatively be released 4-5 days before the exam. So it is expected to be released by January 20, 2026. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the CMAT Admit Card 2026. CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to take admission in management programs in top business schools. Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the CMAT 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.

CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule Dates of Examination January 25, 2026 Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Duration 3 Hours Number of Shifts One shift CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule The CMAT exam will be conducted on January 04, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates must strictly adhere to the designated Reporting/Entry Time and Gate Closing Time for their specific shift to ensure they can take the two-hour test. The complete shift timing is provided below: Shift Tentative Reporting/Entry Time Tentative Gate Closing Time Exam Timings Shift 1 Around 7:30 AM Around 8:30 AM 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Shift 2 Around 1:30 PM Around 2:30 PM 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM CMAT 2026 Important Dates Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadlines. Check all the important dates for the CMAT 2026 exam below.