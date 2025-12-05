BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025 OUT: Direct PDF Download Link @ bssc.bihar.gov.in

HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Dec 5, 2025, 13:47 IST

BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025 result pdf has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) for the posts of Karyalaya Parichari (Office Attendant) on its official website. A total of 1190 candidates across various categories have been selected. Check the result pdf and other details here. 

BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result for the posts of Karyalaya Parichari (Office Attendant) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on 11.05.2025 across the state. A total of 1190 candidates across various categories have been found eligible for the main examination round.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the result pdf containing the roll number of the successful candidates available at the official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Office Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download

A total of 1190 candidates across various categories have been found eligible for the main examination. Candidates appeared in the written exam for Office Assistant posts can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

BSSC Office Assistant Result 2025 Download PDF Link 

How to BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025?

Candidates can download the result pdf after following the steps given below

  • Step 1:Visit the website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)- bssc.bihar.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the result pdf link on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Now you will get the result pdf link in a new window. 
  • Step 4: Download the result pdf.

 

