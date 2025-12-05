BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025 OUT: Direct PDF Download Link @ bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result for the posts of Karyalaya Parichari (Office Attendant) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on 11.05.2025 across the state. A total of 1190 candidates across various categories have been found eligible for the main examination round.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the result pdf containing the roll number of the successful candidates available at the official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Office Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download

A total of 1190 candidates across various categories have been found eligible for the main examination. Candidates appeared in the written exam for Office Assistant posts can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-