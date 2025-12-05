List of Top 10 Favourite Chrome Extensions 2025: Ranked

Chrome Extension: In 2025, Chrome extensions truly leveled up and became an essential part of the way we browse the internet. What used to be small add-ons for quick tasks are now powerful tools that help us work faster, learn better, and even automate complicated routines. This year, developers focused heavily on using AI to improve everyday browsing. Whether someone is managing office work, attending online classes, editing images, or simply trying to save time while shopping, there is an extension designed to make the experience smoother. These tools fit naturally into our daily habits, helping us write, understand long content, take notes in meetings, learn languages, and make smarter online decisions. READ | Google Launches Workspace Studio: Check Out the New Gemini-Powered Automation Features

As the year wraps up, here’s a detailed look at some of the favourite Chrome extensions of 2025 that truly stood out for their performance, usefulness, and innovative features. 1. Monica Monica became a popular AI companion that allows users to chat with PDFs, summarise long web pages, and generate written content instantly. It helps you stay focused without switching tabs. 2. Sider Sider works like a multi-purpose AI assistant inside your browser. It supports group chats with different AI models and can help rewrite text, explain content, and organise ideas quickly. 3. HARPA AI This extension blends AI with web automation. Along with summarising content, it can track price drops, monitor changes on websites, and carry out tasks automatically, saving a lot of manual effort. 4. Quillbot A long-time favourite, QuillBot continues to assist with paraphrasing, grammar correction, and writing improvements. It ensures your text looks polished and professional every time.

5. Fireflies.ai Fireflies.ai is perfect for meetings. It records, transcribes, and summarizes virtual calls automatically so you can concentrate on the discussions instead of taking notes. 6. Bluedot Similar to Fireflies, Bluedot helps with recording and summarizing online meetings. It makes reviewing key points easy and helps professionals stay organised. 7. QuestionAI This extension works like a personal tutor. It explains difficult subjects in a simple way, making it helpful for students preparing for exams or anyone trying to understand complex topics. 8. eJOY eJOY turns regular browsing into a language learning opportunity. It helps users learn new vocabulary in context with features like dual subtitles, instant explanations, and video learning tools. 9. Adobe Photoshop Extension Adobe brought its popular Photoshop tools directly into the browser. Users can now make quick edits, adjust colours, and fix images without opening the full software.