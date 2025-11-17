6 New AI Features That Make Google Photos More Helpful

Google Photos already gives users smart tools to organise, edit, and enjoy their memories. Now, Google is introducing several new AI-powered features to make photo editing, creation, and searching even easier. Many of these updates are powered by Gemini’s advanced image-editing model, Nano Banana. Here is a simple overview of the six major improvements coming to Google Photos. 1. Fix Small Flaws in Photos with Simple Requests Sometimes a great photo is spoiled by tiny issues, closed eyes, a missing smile, or sunglasses left on by mistake. Google Photos now lets you correct these small flaws by simply asking for the changes. After opening a photo, you can select “Help me edit” and type instructions like “remove sunglasses” or “fix the smile”. Photos will use images from your private face groups to create accurate and personalized edits.

2. Edit with Your Voice or Text, Now on iOS Google is expanding its “edit by asking” feature to iOS users in the U.S. You no longer need to search through tools or adjust sliders manually. You can speak or type the edits you want, and Google Photos will apply them automatically. iOS users will also get the redesigned photo editor, offering simple gestures, one-tap suggestions, and natural-language editing. 3. Restyle Images Using Nano Banana Google Photos now includes Nano Banana inside the editor, allowing you to transform ordinary pictures into creative artwork. By tapping “Help me edit”, you can ask Google Photos to turn your image into styles such as a Renaissance-style portrait, a colourful mosaic, a children’s storybook illustration, and more. This tool is designed to make artistic transformations fast and easy.

4. Create Images with Ready-Made AI Templates Thinking of a creative prompt can be difficult. To make this easier, Google Photos is adding a “Create with AI” section to the Create tab on Android in the U.S. and India. This section includes pre-made AI templates powered by Nano Banana. Users can quickly create images like a high-fashion photoshoot, a professional headshot, a winter holiday card, and more. Soon, Google will also launch personalized templates in the U.S. These will use details from your own photo library to create custom edits, such as a name doodle designed just for you or a cartoon based on your hobbies 5. Ask Photos Now Available in More Countries and Languages Ask Photos allows you to search your gallery naturally. You can simply describe what you are looking for, and Google Photos will find the most relevant images.