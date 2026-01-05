U.S. Secretary of State: The present Secretary of State U.S. is Marco Rubio, who was confirmed after the 2024 re-election and 2025 inauguration of President Trump. The United States Secretary of State is the senior most Cabinet officer and leads the Department of State. He advises the president on foreign affairs.
According to the U.S. State Department, the position oversees more than $60 billion annually for diplomatic operations around the world. The article will discuss who the Secretary of State in the U.S. is in the present time, what their duties are, how much they earn, the history behind the position, and some important facts, to understand who America's top diplomat was in 2026.
Who is the Secretary of State for the United States?
Marco Rubio is the U.S. Secretary of State confirmed by the Senate following the 2024 re-election of President Trump and his 2025 swearing-in. Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida since 2011, has had foreign policy experience through service on committees on intelligence and appropriations. Sworn in January 2025, he said China and strengthening alliances in the United States' rivalry with it would top his diplomatic priorities. His tenure focuses on practical diplomacy amid global shifts.
What does the U.S. Secretary of State do?
The U.S. Secretary of State oversees the foreign relations of the USA, represents the USA internationally, and leads more than 75,000 employees posted in 270+ diplomatic offices around the world.
The Secretary is responsible for the negotiation of treaties, issuing passports, as well as combatting issues such as terrorism.
The Secretary also provides information to the Congress, as well as travelling widely around the globe, which in some “terms per State Department records.
The Secretary is also the main foreign affairs advisor for the President.
They direct the handling of billions of dollars in humanitarian and economic assistance.
The daily activities of the state include crisis management, ranging from evacuation to imposition of sanctions.
What is the Salary of the Secretary of State in the United States?
The U.S. Secretary of State's salary comprises an annual compensation package of $221,400, similar to other senior Cabinet positions, as prescribed under the Federal Law. Not changed since 2009, as provided by the Office of Personnel Management, with standard benefits but no private dwelling.
History of the U.S. Secretary of State
History of the U.S. Secretary of State traces to 1789 with Thomas Jefferson as the first. The role of the Secretary evolved from managing treaties to global power broker. Early Secretaries focused on European ties; post-WWII, they shaped Cold War strategy. Women like Madeleine Albright broke through in 1997.
-
Thomas Jefferson (1789-1793) founded the diplomatic corps.
-
Henry Kissinger (1973-1977) first developed the concept of shuttle diplomacy in the Middle East.
-
Antony Blinken (2021-2025) worked through the Ukraine aid before Trump's return.
Conclusion
The U.S. Secretary of State-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio-is the chief of diplomacy that affects national security and the economy. This is a Cabinet member who has influence over everything from alliances to passports. Follow their work at state.gov for real-world policy implications.
