Who is the U.S. Secretary of State?

U.S. Secretary of State: The present Secretary of State U.S. is Marco Rubio, who was confirmed after the 2024 re-election and 2025 inauguration of President Trump. The United States Secretary of State is the senior most Cabinet officer and leads the Department of State. He advises the president on foreign affairs.

According to the U.S. State Department, the position oversees more than $60 billion annually for diplomatic operations around the world. The article will discuss who the Secretary of State in the U.S. is in the present time, what their duties are, how much they earn, the history behind the position, and some important facts, to understand who America's top diplomat was in 2026.

Who is the Secretary of State for the United States?

Marco Rubio is the U.S. Secretary of State confirmed by the Senate following the 2024 re-election of President Trump and his 2025 swearing-in. Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida since 2011, has had foreign policy experience through service on committees on intelligence and appropriations. Sworn in January 2025, he said China and strengthening alliances in the United States' rivalry with it would top his diplomatic priorities. His tenure focuses on practical diplomacy amid global shifts.