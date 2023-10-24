Donald Trump: From Businessman to President

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City, the fourth of five children born to Fred Trump, a real estate developer, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, a homemaker. He attended the Kew-Forest School in Forest Hills, Queens, and the New York Military Academy in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York. After graduating from high school in 1964, he enrolled at Fordham University in the Bronx, where he studied economics. He transferred to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1966 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1968.

After graduating from college, Trump joined his father's real estate business, Elizabeth Trump & Son. He renamed the company The Trump Organization in 1971 and expanded its operations to Manhattan. Under Trump's leadership, the company built or renovated skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. Trump also began to develop his own brand, licensing his name to a variety of products, including clothing, cologne, and home furnishings.

In the 1980s, Trump became a well-known figure in New York City society and a frequent subject of tabloid gossip. He married Ivana Zelníčková, a Czech model, in 1977. The couple had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. They divorced in 1992, and Trump married Marla Maples, an actress, in 1993. They had one daughter together, Tiffany. They divorced in 1999. Trump married his current wife, Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model, in 2005. They have one son together, Barron.

Trump entered the presidential race in 2015 as a Republican. He campaigned on a platform of isolationism, economic nationalism, and anti-immigration. He defeated 16 other candidates in the Republican primary and then defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017.

Trump's presidency was marked by controversy and division. He implemented a number of policies that were popular with his base, such as tax cuts for the wealthy and deregulation of businesses. However, he also alienated many Americans with his rhetoric and policies, such as his travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries and his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. However, he was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020. Trump lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden in 2020. He refused to concede defeat and made false claims that the election had been stolen from him. On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election results. Trump was impeached again by the House of Representatives in January 2021 for inciting an insurrection, but he was acquitted by the Senate in February 2021.

Trump has remained a controversial figure since leaving office. He continues to make false claims about the 2020 election and has hinted that he may run for president again in 2024.

Trump's Legacy

Trump's legacy is still being debated. His supporters praise him for his economic policies, his appointment of conservative judges, and his tough stance on immigration. His critics condemn his rhetoric, his policies, and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Only time will tell how Trump's presidency will be remembered. However, there is no doubt that he was a transformative figure in American politics.

Donald Trump is a complex and contradictory figure. He is a successful businessman, a popular television personality, and a former president of the United States. He is also a polarizing figure who has been both praised and condemned for his policies and actions.

Trump's legacy is still being debated. His supporters praise him for his economic policies, his appointment of conservative judges, and his tough stance on immigration. His critics condemn his rhetoric, his policies, and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Only time will tell how Trump's presidency will be remembered. However, there is no doubt that he was a transformative figure in American politics.