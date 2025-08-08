The Pickleball sport began as a backyard pastime in Washington State which has now evolved into a nationwide phenomenon. Each year on August 8th, the United States comes together to celebrate National Pickleball Day, a tribute to the sport's meteoric rise in popularity. Today is National Pickleball day. Utah state tops the list of celebrating this sport. Moreover, it has captured the hearts of millions of players, from seasoned athletes to curious beginners. In addition to this, Utah’s ranking was based on three main factors: how many places there are to play pickleball, the number of online searches for pickleball in the state, and the overall level of interest in the sport. Florida's sunshine + pickleball = the perfect match! 🏓 Happy #NationalPickleballDay! #FlaPol @AFPhq pic.twitter.com/E2GTh3L7c1 — AFP Florida (@AFPFlorida) August 8, 2025

This day serves as a brilliant excuse to grab a paddle, head to the nearest court, and join the fun that is sweeping the nation. In this article, know how the day is celebrated in the U.S. Check Out: Why the August Full Moon 2025 in the U.S. is Significant? Check Where to Spot It! Why is National Pickleball Day celebrated on 8th August? National Pickleball Day was founded in 2021 by American pickleball instructor Deirdre Morris to commemorate the sport's founding year, 1965. It's a day dedicated to encouraging more people to learn and play the game, celebrating its community spirit and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. The date, 8th August, was chosen to align with the sport's origins and its continued growth across the country. Pickleball’s surge in popularity is no secret. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), it has been the fastest-growing sport in America for four consecutive years, with an incredible 311% growth in participation over the last three years. The sport's low-impact nature and social appeal make it accessible for all ages, fostering a sense of community that is often lost in today’s digital world.

Which US states are leading the charge in pickleball popularity? While pickleball is enjoyed in every corner of the country, some states have truly embraced the sport, boasting a high number of facilities and passionate players. Florida and California lead with the most courts, followed closely by Texas and New York. However, states like Utah and Arizona are notable for their high interest per capita, making them vibrant hubs for the pickleball community. States with a High Concentration of Pickleball Courts: Florida

California

Texas

New York

Utah

Arizona

Washington Check Out: Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.? How is the National Pickleball Day Celebrated? Different states celebrate the day with several traditions and customs. For example, Florida and California lead the way in pickleball popularity. Its large retirement communities have become a "pickleball paradise" with numerous dedicated courts and clubs.

They host major tournaments like the US OPEN Pickleball Championships in Naples.

In addition, California's active, health-conscious culture and diverse climate also make it a hub for the sport, with hotspots in places like Palm Springs and San Diego. Meanwhile, other states are showing significant enthusiasm. Utah has a booming pickleball scene, and leads the country in interest and online search volume. Arizona benefits from its sunny weather, and attracts a high number of players. Texas and New York also boast a large number of courts and growing communities. Moreover, Texas hosts major tournaments and New York City has a strong presence despite its urban landscape. Pickleball is more than just a game; it's a movement that's connecting communities and inspiring people of all ages to get active. So this National Pickleball Day, find a court and join the fun—you might just discover your new favourite pastime.