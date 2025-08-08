UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.?

Tonight, parts of the United States may experience the Northern Lights following a recent coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, expected to cause geomagnetic storms. NOAA forecasts a Kp index of six (and five for Friday/Saturday), indicating bright and active aurora visible further south than usual, particularly in northern U.S. states if skies are clear and light pollution is minimal. Optimal viewing is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time from dark, north-facing areas, with tips provided for both smartphone and professional camera photography. This increased visibility is part of the current "solar maximum" phase, leading to more frequent solar flares and CMEs that interact with Earth's atmosphere to produce the aurora.

BySneha Singh
Aug 8, 2025, 10:10 EDT
Northern Lights
Northern Lights

Tonight, skywatchers in parts of the United States may be in for an amazing celestial show. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put out an aurora forecast after just having witnessed a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which will likely cause geomagnetic storms and push the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) further south than their typical location. 

Check out: How Well Do You Know About Northern Lights? Check Quiz Questions With Answers and Facts

What’s Happening Tonight?

NOAA has given a forecast of a Kp index of six, which on a scale of nine means the aurora borealis will be "quite bright and active" and viewable in areas far away from the Arctic Circle.

The CME, which is causing this activity, erupted from the sun on August 5, causing geomagnetic storms classified as minor to moderate. Similar conditions are also set to remain into Friday night and early Saturday morning as NOAA is forecasting a maximum Kp index of five.

Where Will the Northern Lights Be Visible?

While Alaska and northern Canada will offer the best views of the aurora, parts of the northern U.S. may also get a rare glimpse, if skies are clear and light pollution is minimal. The auroral visibility line stretches through:

  • Iowa

  • Northern Illinois

  • Washington

  • Montana

  • Idaho

  • North Dakota

  • Minnesota

  • Wisconsin

  • Upper Michigan

  • Oregon

  • Wyoming

  • South Dakota

  • Nebraska

  • New York

  • New Hampshire

  • Vermont

  • Maine

To maximize your chances, NOAA recommends heading to a dark, north-facing area away from city lights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Tips for Viewing and Photographing the Aurora

If you're planning to witness this rare spectacle, here are a few expert suggestions:

  • Best Viewing Conditions: Choose a high, dark vantage point away from light pollution. Allow your eyes 15–30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

  • Smartphone Photography: Use night mode, turn off the flash, and stabilize your phone with a tripod or flat surface.

  • Professional Cameras: Experts recommend a wide-angle lens, an F-stop of 4 or lower, and setting the focus to infinity.

Check out: Northern Lights May Dazzle These 7 States Tonight- Check If Yours Made the List

Why are the Northern Lights Visible Tonight?

This is a part of solar activity that is currently at a peak, referred to as a "solar maximum". NOAA and NASA say that the sun reached solar maximum in 2024, it then produces increased solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which release high-energy particles from the sun that interact with the Earth's atmosphere molecules (mostly oxygen and nitrogen), creating dazzling lights that are called the aurora borealis.

Enter your Blink text here...

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What time is best to view the Northern Lights?
      +
      The optimal time is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, ideally from a dark, north-facing location away from city lights.
    • What is a Kp index and why is it important?
      +
      The Kp index measures geomagnetic activity on a scale from 0 to 9. A higher Kp index (like 6 or above) means the aurora can be seen farther south than usual.
    • What causes the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis)?
      +
      The Northern Lights are caused by solar particles from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) interacting with Earth’s atmosphere, creating glowing light displays, mostly near the poles.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags