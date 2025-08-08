Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.?

Tonight, skywatchers in parts of the United States may be in for an amazing celestial show. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put out an aurora forecast after just having witnessed a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which will likely cause geomagnetic storms and push the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) further south than their typical location.

Check out: How Well Do You Know About Northern Lights? Check Quiz Questions With Answers and Facts

What’s Happening Tonight?

NOAA has given a forecast of a Kp index of six, which on a scale of nine means the aurora borealis will be "quite bright and active" and viewable in areas far away from the Arctic Circle.

The CME, which is causing this activity, erupted from the sun on August 5, causing geomagnetic storms classified as minor to moderate. Similar conditions are also set to remain into Friday night and early Saturday morning as NOAA is forecasting a maximum Kp index of five.