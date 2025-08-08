Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.?

Tonight, skywatchers in parts of the United States may be in for an amazing celestial show. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put out an aurora forecast after just having witnessed a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which will likely cause geomagnetic storms and push the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) further south than their typical location.
What’s Happening Tonight?
NOAA has given a forecast of a Kp index of six, which on a scale of nine means the aurora borealis will be "quite bright and active" and viewable in areas far away from the Arctic Circle.
The CME, which is causing this activity, erupted from the sun on August 5, causing geomagnetic storms classified as minor to moderate. Similar conditions are also set to remain into Friday night and early Saturday morning as NOAA is forecasting a maximum Kp index of five.
Where Will the Northern Lights Be Visible?
While Alaska and northern Canada will offer the best views of the aurora, parts of the northern U.S. may also get a rare glimpse, if skies are clear and light pollution is minimal. The auroral visibility line stretches through:
-
Iowa
-
Northern Illinois
-
Washington
-
Montana
-
Idaho
-
North Dakota
-
Minnesota
-
Wisconsin
-
Upper Michigan
-
Oregon
-
Wyoming
-
South Dakota
-
Nebraska
-
New York
-
New Hampshire
-
Vermont
-
Maine
To maximize your chances, NOAA recommends heading to a dark, north-facing area away from city lights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
Tips for Viewing and Photographing the Aurora
If you're planning to witness this rare spectacle, here are a few expert suggestions:
-
Best Viewing Conditions: Choose a high, dark vantage point away from light pollution. Allow your eyes 15–30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.
-
Smartphone Photography: Use night mode, turn off the flash, and stabilize your phone with a tripod or flat surface.
-
Professional Cameras: Experts recommend a wide-angle lens, an F-stop of 4 or lower, and setting the focus to infinity.
Why are the Northern Lights Visible Tonight?
This is a part of solar activity that is currently at a peak, referred to as a "solar maximum". NOAA and NASA say that the sun reached solar maximum in 2024, it then produces increased solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which release high-energy particles from the sun that interact with the Earth's atmosphere molecules (mostly oxygen and nitrogen), creating dazzling lights that are called the aurora borealis.
