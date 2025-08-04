Northern Lights May Dazzle These 7 States Tonight- Check If Yours Made the List

On Friday evening in seven U.S. states, people living in the north may be able to enjoy a brilliant view of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. Even though the NOAA does not forecast any major geomagnetic storms over the next two days, the Northern Lights may still be visible due to weak geomagnetic activity and some favorable NOAA setup. While this extraordinary display most frequently occurs in high-latitude regions such as Alaska or Canada, current conditions may allow for visibility as far south as the northern United States. The best time to attempt viewing the phenomenon is from approximately 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time, particularly early on Saturday morning, if it is visible.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the auroral "view line" could dip into parts of the continental U.S. tonight. While the best visibility will still be in Alaska and much of Canada, northern areas of the following seven states may also get a glimpse:

Washington

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Upper Michigan

Residents in these states should keep an eye on the sky and consider heading away from urban lights for better visibility.

Why Are the Northern Lights Visible This Far South?

NOAA has forecasted a Kp index of 2 on a scale of 9 for Friday night. Though this is considered low geomagnetic activity, it’s still enough to push the aurora’s range into the northern U.S. This low-level activity might not guarantee visibility, but it does offer a better-than-usual chance for aurora-watchers in these regions.