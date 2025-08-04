Northern Lights May Dazzle These 7 States Tonight- Check If Yours Made the List

On Friday evening in seven U.S. states, people living in the north may be able to enjoy a brilliant view of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. Even though the NOAA does not forecast any major geomagnetic storms over the next two days, the Northern Lights may still be visible due to weak geomagnetic activity and some favorable NOAA setup. While this extraordinary display most frequently occurs in high-latitude regions such as Alaska or Canada, current conditions may allow for visibility as far south as the northern United States. The best time to attempt viewing the phenomenon is from approximately 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time, particularly early on Saturday morning, if it is visible.
Check out: U.S. Congressional Map: How It's Drawn and What It Means?
Which U.S. States Might See the Northern Lights Tonight?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the auroral "view line" could dip into parts of the continental U.S. tonight. While the best visibility will still be in Alaska and much of Canada, northern areas of the following seven states may also get a glimpse:
-
Washington
-
Idaho
-
Montana
-
North Dakota
-
Minnesota
-
Wisconsin
-
Upper Michigan
Residents in these states should keep an eye on the sky and consider heading away from urban lights for better visibility.
Why Are the Northern Lights Visible This Far South?
NOAA has forecasted a Kp index of 2 on a scale of 9 for Friday night. Though this is considered low geomagnetic activity, it’s still enough to push the aurora’s range into the northern U.S. This low-level activity might not guarantee visibility, but it does offer a better-than-usual chance for aurora-watchers in these regions.
What’s the Best Time and Place to View Them?
The Northern Lights are typically most visible in dark, clear skies between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., with peak visibility expected around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. For the best experience:
-
Head to a high vantage point.
-
Avoid light-polluted areas.
-
Look northward toward the horizon.
Even minor cloud cover or city lights can make the aurora harder to see, so rural or elevated areas are ideal.
What Causes the Northern Lights to Occur?
Aurora Borealis occurs when charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere. This interaction, guided by Earth's magnetic field, produces colorful displays in the sky. The hues vary based on the atmospheric gases involved; oxygen produces green and red lights, while nitrogen contributes to blue and purple tones.
Check out: US Coast Guard Day: Check History, Significance, Celebrations & More
Conclusion
If you're in one of the seven states listed, don't miss the chance to look up tonight. Even a faint glimpse of the Northern Lights can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many in the U.S.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation