Northern Lights May Dazzle These 7 States Tonight- Check If Yours Made the List

This article discusses the potential visibility of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) in seven U.S. states on a Friday evening, despite no major geomagnetic storms forecasted. Due to weak geomagnetic activity and favorable conditions, states like Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan may get a glimpse. The best viewing time is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, particularly early Saturday morning, from high vantage points away from city lights. The Northern Lights are caused by charged solar particles colliding with Earth's atmospheric gases, producing colorful displays.

BySneha Singh
Aug 4, 2025, 06:45 EDT
On Friday evening in seven U.S. states, people living in the north may be able to enjoy a brilliant view of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. Even though the NOAA does not forecast any major geomagnetic storms over the next two days, the Northern Lights may still be visible due to weak geomagnetic activity and some favorable NOAA setup. While this extraordinary display most frequently occurs in high-latitude regions such as Alaska or Canada, current conditions may allow for visibility as far south as the northern United States. The best time to attempt viewing the phenomenon is from approximately 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time, particularly early on Saturday morning, if it is visible.

Which U.S. States Might See the Northern Lights Tonight?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the auroral "view line" could dip into parts of the continental U.S. tonight. While the best visibility will still be in Alaska and much of Canada, northern areas of the following seven states may also get a glimpse:

  • Washington

  • Idaho

  • Montana

  • North Dakota

  • Minnesota

  • Wisconsin

  • Upper Michigan

Residents in these states should keep an eye on the sky and consider heading away from urban lights for better visibility.

Why Are the Northern Lights Visible This Far South?

NOAA has forecasted a Kp index of 2 on a scale of 9 for Friday night. Though this is considered low geomagnetic activity, it’s still enough to push the aurora’s range into the northern U.S. This low-level activity might not guarantee visibility, but it does offer a better-than-usual chance for aurora-watchers in these regions.

What’s the Best Time and Place to View Them?

The Northern Lights are typically most visible in dark, clear skies between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., with peak visibility expected around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. For the best experience:

  • Head to a high vantage point.

  • Avoid light-polluted areas.

  • Look northward toward the horizon.

Even minor cloud cover or city lights can make the aurora harder to see, so rural or elevated areas are ideal.

What Causes the Northern Lights to Occur?

Aurora Borealis occurs when charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere. This interaction, guided by Earth's magnetic field, produces colorful displays in the sky. The hues vary based on the atmospheric gases involved; oxygen produces green and red lights, while nitrogen contributes to blue and purple tones.

Conclusion

If you're in one of the seven states listed, don't miss the chance to look up tonight. Even a faint glimpse of the Northern Lights can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many in the U.S.

    FAQs

    •  What is the best time to view the Northern Lights?
      +
      The best viewing time is typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, particularly early on Saturday morning. Peak visibility is expected around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
    • Which U.S. states might see the Northern Lights tonight?
      +
       Northern areas of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
    • What are the Northern Lights?
      +
      The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. They are caused by charged solar particles colliding with gases in Earth's atmosphere.

