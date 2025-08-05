BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC, on August 5, 2025, has released detailed notification for 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1481 vacancies for various graduate level posts are to be filled across multiple departments across the state. Interested graduates can apply online now for these posts on or before September 19, 2025 at - bssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1481 Graduate Level Posts are to be filled including such as Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, Cooperative Societies and others. The selection will be done through the 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 It is to be notd that, BSSC CGL Application Form will be available from 18 August 2025at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 PDF The detailed notification pdf for the 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Download PDF

BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Vacancy A total of 1481 Graduate Level Posts are to be filled including such as Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, Cooperative Societies and others. Check details of the department wise vacancy details given below- Name Of Posts Number of Posts Assistant Branch Officer 1064 Planning Assistant 88 Junior Statistical Assistant 05 Data Entry Operator 01 Auditor 125 Auditor, Cooperative Societies 198 BSSC CGL 4 Exam 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for BSSC CGL Application Form rom 18 August 2025 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check the detailed schedule given below- Particulars Details Online registration begins from 18 August, 2025 Last date to register 17 September, 2025 Last date to apply online 17 September, 2025 Last date to pay application fee 17 September, 2025 BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Eligibility Candidates should have Graduate with posts wise specific eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Age Limit: (As on 01 August 2025) Male - 37 years

General Female - 40 years

OBC /BC - 40 years

SC/ST - 40 years BSSC CGL Application Fess Candidates applying for 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 will have to pay the requisite examination fee. You can pay the category wise fee as mentioned in the details advertisement. You can check the details of the category wise application fee given below-

Category Exam Fee General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class Male Candidates Rs. 540 SC / ST (For Permanent Residents of Bihar) Rs. 135 For All Categories of Disabled (Same as SC / ST) Rs. 135 Women of All Categories (Only for Permanent Residents of Bihar) Rs. 135 For All Categories of Candidates (Male / Female) from outside Bihar State Rs. 540 BSSC CGL Selection Process As per the selection process released, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission Examination Conducting Rules-2010, the Commission will conduct the preliminary examination if more than 40 (forty thousand) applications are received for the recruitment drive. Preliminary examination can be conducted in more than one phase if more applications are received. In case the examination is conducted in different phases, the result will be prepared by adopting the process of equalization.

Preliminary examination will be objective in nature. Through preliminary examination, candidates equal to 05 (five) times the number of category wise available vacancies will be selected for the main examination. Separate advertisement will be published for the main examination.

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern Preliminary Examination: The preliminary examination will be conducted in which will be of screening type having one paper on General Knowledge consisting of the following subjects:- General Studies.

General Science and Mathematics.

Mental Ability Test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability). How to Apply for BSSC CGL 4 Exam 2025? To apply for these notifications, you can follow the steps below to apply online: Visit to the official BSSC website www.bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Now move to the “New Registration” link for CGL 4 posts on the home page.

Give your personal details like full name, email ID, mobile number, etc to the link.

Use these credentials received by the Commission to log in and access the application form.

Provide the crucial details and check eligibility for the various posts.

Now upload necessary documents such as educational certificates, age proof, category and ID proof.

Now pay the required application fee.

Submit the form to complete the registration process.

Please keep a print out of the application form for your future reference.