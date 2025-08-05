RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Bihar BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC, on August 5, 2025, has invited online applications for 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. A total of 1481 vacancies for various graduate level posts are to be filled across multiple departments across the state. Interested graduates can apply online now for these posts on or before September 19, 2025 at - bssc.bihar.gov.in.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 5, 2025, 13:17 IST
BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC, on August 5, 2025, has released detailed notification for 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1481 vacancies for various graduate level posts are to be filled across multiple departments across the state. Interested graduates can apply online now for these posts on or before September 19, 2025 at - bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1481 Graduate Level Posts are to be filled including such as Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, Cooperative Societies and others. The selection will be done through the 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025

It is to be notd that, BSSC CGL Application Form will be available from 18 August 2025at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Download PDF


BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Vacancy 

A total of 1481 Graduate Level Posts are to be filled including such as Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, Cooperative Societies and others. Check details of the department wise vacancy details given below-

Name Of PostsNumber of Posts 
Assistant Branch Officer 1064
Planning Assistant 88
Junior Statistical Assistant 05
Data Entry Operator 01
Auditor 125 
Auditor, Cooperative Societies 198

 BSSC CGL 4 Exam 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for BSSC CGL Application Form rom 18 August 2025 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check the detailed schedule given below-

Particulars  Details 
Online registration begins from  18 August, 2025

Last date to register

 17 September, 2025
Last date to apply online  17 September, 2025

Last date to pay application fee

 17 September, 2025

 BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Eligibility 

Candidates should have Graduate with posts wise specific eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Age Limit: (As on 01 August 2025)

  • Male - 37 years
  • General Female  - 40 years
  • OBC /BC - 40 years
  • SC/ST - 40 years

BSSC CGL Application Fess

Candidates applying for 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 will have to pay the requisite examination fee. You can pay the category wise fee as mentioned in the details advertisement. You can check the details of the category wise application fee given below-

Category Exam Fee
General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class Male Candidates Rs. 540
SC / ST (For Permanent Residents of Bihar) Rs. 135
For All Categories of Disabled (Same as SC / ST) Rs. 135
Women of All Categories (Only for Permanent Residents of Bihar) Rs. 135
For All Categories of Candidates (Male / Female) from outside Bihar State Rs. 540

BSSC CGL Selection Process

As per the selection process released, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission Examination Conducting Rules-2010, the Commission will conduct the preliminary examination if more than 40 (forty thousand) applications are received for the recruitment drive. Preliminary examination can be conducted in more than one phase if more applications are received. In case the examination is conducted in different phases, the result will be prepared by adopting the process of equalization.
Preliminary examination will be objective in nature. Through preliminary examination, candidates equal to 05 (five) times the number of category wise available vacancies will be selected for the main examination. Separate advertisement will be published for the main examination.

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

Preliminary Examination: The preliminary examination will be conducted in which will be of screening type having one paper on General Knowledge consisting of the following subjects:-

  • General Studies.
  • General Science and Mathematics.
  • Mental Ability Test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability).

How to Apply for BSSC CGL 4 Exam 2025?

To apply for these notifications, you can follow the steps below to apply online:

  • Visit to the official BSSC website www.bssc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Now move to the “New Registration” link for CGL 4 posts on the home page. 
  • Give your personal details like full name, email ID, mobile number, etc to the link. 
  • Use these credentials received by the Commission to log in and access the application form.
  • Provide the crucial details and check eligibility for the various posts. 
  • Now upload necessary documents such as educational certificates, age proof, category  and ID proof.
  • Now pay the required application fee.
  • Submit the form to complete the registration process.
  • Please keep a print out of the application form for your future reference. 


