Diamonds are one of the most valuable and sought-after gemstones, with natural resources in the world. Diamonds have the exceptional hardness, brilliance and symbolic significance. Beyond their sparkle and shine, diamonds are also critical in industrial applications such as cutting, drilling and polishing. Most of the high-quality diamonds were found in 1870, which came from African countries, mainly from Botswana. Other than South Africa, Russia is in the top position in producing diamonds. The global supply of diamonds comes predominantly from these countries, which are rich in geological formations and advanced mining operations. To know about the origin of diamonds is not necessary; rather than for economists, investors and policymakers are required. However, it will be surprising to know that 80% of global diamonds are used by industries only.
In this article, we will comprehensively explore the top 10 diamond-producing countries based on their volume and value.
|
List Of Top 10 Diamond-Producing Countries
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Key Mines / Regions
|
Highlights
|
1
|
Russia
|
Udachny, Mirny, Jubilee, Grib
|
Consistently the largest diamond producer by volume, it contributes over 30% of global output with advanced mining infrastructure.
|
2
|
Botswana
|
Jwaneng, Orapa
|
Top producer by value due to high-quality stones; diamond revenues are key to economic and infrastructure development.
|
3
|
Canada
|
Diavik, Ekati, Gahcho Kué
|
Known for ethical mining and traceable diamonds, popular in global markets for quality and environmental compliance.
|
4
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
Kasai region
|
Rich in natural resources, it produces mostly industrial-grade diamonds; challenges exist in informal mining and regulation.
|
5
|
Australia
|
Argyle Mine (closed in 2020)
|
Formerly famous for pink diamonds, though the Argyle Mine is closed, Australia remains among the top producers with declining output.
|
6
|
South Africa
|
Venetia, Cullinan, Finsch
|
Has a historic legacy in diamond mining, produces large, high-value stones and remains a significant player in the global market.
|
7
|
Angola
|
Catoca, Luele
|
One of Africa’s leading producers, the Catoca mine alone accounts for a major share; vast untapped potential remains.
|
8
|
Zimbabwe
|
Marange fields
|
The sector is growing due to extensive alluvial deposits, and it has faced international concerns over transparency and governance.
|
9
|
Namibia
|
Offshore marine mining
|
Unique for marine diamond mining, stones are sourced from the ocean floor; strict environmental standards are in place.
|
10
|
Brazil
|
Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso
|
Top South American producer; produces both gem-quality and industrial diamonds, though output is smaller compared to African and Russian producers.
Data Source: Diamond Production by Country 2025 by worldpopulationreview
Conclusion
The global diamond industry is heavily reliant on a few key countries that offer both volume and value. While African nations dominate in terms of natural reserves, countries like Russia, Canada, and Botswana lead with quality, infrastructure, and transparency. As demand for ethical and conflict-free diamonds increases, these countries play a crucial role in shaping the future of the diamond trade.
