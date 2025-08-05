Best public high schools in Massachusetts: Massachusetts has a long-standing reputation for top-notch public education, and recent data continues to back that up. For the second year in a row, a third of students who graduated from the best public high schools in Massachusetts scored a 3 or higher on at least one Advanced Placement (AP) exam, making the state number one in the nation for AP success. This guide, which highlights five of the best high schools in MA, will explore what makes these institutions stand out. This is a crucial read for students across the U.S. who want to find a high school that can help them achieve their academic goals. Check Out: 2025 US Public School Rankings: Massachusetts Sets the Standard – See Where Your State Ranks for Top Education List of 5 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts

Here are five of the highest-rated public high schools in the state, celebrated for their academic rigor, dedicated faculty, and vibrant student communities. School Name Location Niche Overall Grade Student-Teacher Ratio MA Academy for Math & Science Worcester, MA A+ 16:1 Weston High School Weston, MA A+ 11:1 Lexington High School Lexington, MA A+ 11:1 Boston Latin School Boston, MA A+ 18:1 Hopkinton High School Hopkinton, MA A+ 18:1 1. MA Academy for Math & Science School Located in Worcester, the Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science (MA Academy) consistently ranks as the number one public high school in the state, according to Niche. With a small student body, the school maintains an excellent student-to-teacher ratio of 16:1, fostering an academically intense yet deeply rewarding environment focused on STEM education. Students often praise the rigorous curriculum that builds confidence and prepares them for top universities.

2. Weston High School Weston High School in Weston, MA, holds an A+ overall grade from Niche, making it a top contender for the best schools in Massachusetts. It is known for its rigorous, enthusiastic, and growing environment, where the student-teacher ratio is a low 11:1. The courses are designed to challenge students, while the school's multiple offerings in both academics and extracurriculars ensure a well-rounded and engaging experience. 3. Lexington High School Lexington High School, a flagship school in the state, also boasts an impressive A+ grade. It is a large, highly-regarded institution with a student-teacher ratio of 11:1. The school is particularly known for its high college readiness scores and its broad range of academic programs that prepare students for a competitive higher education landscape. Students here benefit from a history of academic excellence and a reputation for sending graduates to prestigious universities.

4. Boston Latin School As the oldest public school in the United States, Boston Latin School carries a strong legacy of academic excellence. This exam school, with a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, serves students in grades 7-12 and has a perfect graduation rate. Its reputation for academic rigor is unmatched, with students and alumni consistently highlighting how well the school prepares them for future academic and professional success. 5. Hopkinton High School Hopkinton High School is a strong performer in the state's public school system, maintaining an A+ rating and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. Students and parents consistently give the school high marks for its supportive learning environment and dedicated faculty. Graduates often speak of a high-quality education that prepares them well for post-secondary opportunities, whether in college or beyond.