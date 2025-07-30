AI Trends: How US Adults are Using Artificial Intelligence as per AP-NORC Poll

The landscape of technology is continually reshaped by artificial intelligence, and a recent AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll illuminates precisely how US adults are engaging with these dynamic tools. Conducted in July 2025, the survey offers fresh insights into current AI trends and AI usage trends, revealing a society increasingly reliant on smart algorithms for everything from quick facts to creative tasks. This in-depth look at how Americans are using artificial intelligence gives us a reliable, data-driven view that is important for understanding how AI is changing our lives. How Are US Adults Using Artificial Intelligence Today? The most recent AP-NORC poll shows that the most common way for American adults to interact with AI is by looking up information. A full 60% of respondents said they had done this. Many people are also using AI for more complicated tasks in addition to quick questions. About four out of ten Americans use AI for work-related tasks, and about a third use it for writing emails, making or editing pictures, and having fun. Around a quarter of US adults also turn to AI for assistance with shopping.

Check Out: Why True Intelligence is Still a Distant Dream for AI, Explains Martha Wells Are Younger Adults Leading the AI Revolution? Absolutely. The AP-NORC poll distinctly shows that young adults, particularly those aged 18-29, are at the forefront of AI adoption. A lot of people in this age group (74%) use AI to find information. At least half of them use it for brainstorming. While the other half of the US adults are using AI for work tasks, writing emails, making pictures, or simply for having fun. This age group is also more likely to use AI every day to come up with new ideas. It shows that they are more interested in and comfortable with it than older people. AI companionship is still the least common use overall, but younger adults are more likely to use it. Source: APNORC.org What’s Holding Back Wider Artificial Intelligence Adoption?