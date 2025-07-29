RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 230 Vacancies, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fess Details and More

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: UPSC has released the Notification for the recruitment of 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO). The online application process has been started at upsc.gov.in and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 29, 2025, 21:41 IST
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 OUt
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 OUt

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification for 230 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on July 29, 2025 at upsc.gov.in The online application process started on July 29, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 must have completed the bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must not be more than 35 years. Continue reading the article to learn about the eligibility criteria and important dates.

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025.

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025

PDF Download

What is the Eligibility Criteria for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025?

The candidates must read the detailed eligibility criteria for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025, the eligibility criteria include the required education qualification for each post as well as the age limit for each post. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
For EO/AO & APFC: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Desirable for APFC: Diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration
Age Limit (as of 18 August 2025)
Maximum Age
EO/AO - 30 years
APFC - 35 years

UPSC EPFO 2025 Vacancy Distribution

UPSC has released the EPFO vacancies under two posts: EO/AO and APFC. The total number of EO/AO posts is 156 while for APFC it is 74. Check the table below for category wise vacancy distribution.

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD

Total

EO/AO

78

42

23

12

1

9

156

APFC

32

28

7

0

7

3

74

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Overview

The UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 has been released by UPSC on its official website, upsc.gov.in, containing the detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, salary, syllabus, etc. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025

Details

Information

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Organization

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

Total Vacancies

230 (156 EO/AO + 74 APFC)

Application Start Date

29 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 August 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

30 November 2025

Selection Process

Recruitment Test

Interview

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News