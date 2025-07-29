UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 230 Vacancies, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fess Details and More

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification for 230 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on July 29, 2025 at upsc.gov.in The online application process started on July 29, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 must have completed the bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must not be more than 35 years. Continue reading the article to learn about the eligibility criteria and important dates.

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025.