UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 230 Vacancies, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fess Details and More

UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification for 230 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on July 29, 2025 at upsc.gov.in The online application process started on July 29, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025.
Candidates interested in applying for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 must have completed the bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must not be more than 35 years. Continue reading the article to learn about the eligibility criteria and important dates.
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 PDF Download
Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC EPFO Notification 2025.
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025
What is the Eligibility Criteria for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025?
The candidates must read the detailed eligibility criteria for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025, the eligibility criteria include the required education qualification for each post as well as the age limit for each post. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
For EO/AO & APFC: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Desirable for APFC: Diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration
Age Limit (as of 18 August 2025)
Maximum Age
EO/AO - 30 years
APFC - 35 years
UPSC EPFO 2025 Vacancy Distribution
UPSC has released the EPFO vacancies under two posts: EO/AO and APFC. The total number of EO/AO posts is 156 while for APFC it is 74. Check the table below for category wise vacancy distribution.
Post
UR
OBC
SC
ST
EWS
PwBD
Total
EO/AO
78
42
23
12
1
9
156
APFC
32
28
7
0
7
3
74
UPSC EPFO Notification 2025: Overview
The UPSC EPFO Notification 2025 has been released by UPSC on its official website, upsc.gov.in, containing the detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, salary, syllabus, etc. Check the table below for UPSC EPFO Notification 2025
Details
Information
Conducting Body
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Organization
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
Total Vacancies
230 (156 EO/AO + 74 APFC)
Application Start Date
29 July 2025
Last Date to Apply
18 August 2025
Exam Date (Tentative)
30 November 2025
Selection Process
Recruitment Test
Interview
Official Website
