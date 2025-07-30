Purnea University Result 2025 OUT at purneauniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Purnea University Result 2025 Released: Purnea University announced semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Purnea University result.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 10:41 IST
Purnea University Result 2025
Purnea University Result 2025

Purnea University Result 2025: Purnea University has recently declared the results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MBA, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams. Purnea University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their purneauniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Purnea University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Purnea University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Purnea University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- purneauniversity.ac.in.

Purnea University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Purnea University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Purnea University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ section given on menu bar 

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF drive will open select your college and click on the PDF link.

Step 5: Check you result

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Purnea University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Purnea University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

UG Part III Result 2025

July 29, 2025

Click here

BA Part II -Special Exam (2025)

July 23, 2025

 Click here

BCA 1st Semester Result (2024-27)

July 10, 2025

 Click here

BCA 3rd Semester Result (2023-26)

July 10, 2025

 Click here

BCA 5th Semester Result (2022-25)

July 10, 2025

 Click here

Purnea University: Highlights

Purnea University located in  Purnia, Bihar is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2018 by an act of the State Legislature. Purnea University offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Commerce. 

Purnea University: Highlights

University Name

Purnea University

Established

2018

Location

Purnia, Bihar

Purnea University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

