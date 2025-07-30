Purnea University Result 2025 OUT at purneauniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Purnea University Result 2025: Purnea University has recently declared the results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MBA, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams. Purnea University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their purneauniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Purnea University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Purnea University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Purnea University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- purneauniversity.ac.in. Purnea University Result 2025 Click here How to Check Purnea University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Purnea University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ section given on menu bar Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Result PDF drive will open select your college and click on the PDF link. Step 5: Check you result Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Purnea University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Purnea University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations. Course Result Date Result Links UG Part III Result 2025 July 29, 2025 Click here BA Part II -Special Exam (2025) July 23, 2025 Click here BCA 1st Semester Result (2024-27) July 10, 2025 Click here BCA 3rd Semester Result (2023-26) July 10, 2025 Click here BCA 5th Semester Result (2022-25) July 10, 2025 Click here