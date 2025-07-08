RTMNU Result 2025 OUT at nagpuruniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RTMNU Result 2025: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MSc, MCA and other exams. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University 2025 has been released online on the official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in the annual exams held in April 2025 can check and download their nagpuruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTMNU result 2025 pdf, the students need to log in with their roll number. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Nagpur University results on the university's official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University: Highlights Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university is named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. The university has departments like the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Commerce and Management, the Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, which offer various UG and PG programs. Apart from that, it also offers PG Foundation Course in various subjects, a Bachelor of Vocational course. For students, staff, and faculty members, RTMNU has modern and upgraded facilities. RTMNU, Nagpur Highlights University Name Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Formerly Nagpur University Established 1923 Departments Faculty of Science and Technology

Faculty of Commerce and Management

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies

PG Foundation Course

Bachelor of Vocational course RTMNU Result Link - Latest Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed