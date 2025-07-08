Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RTMNU Result 2025 OUT at nagpuruniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RTMNU Result 2025 OUT: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the RTMNU results.

Jul 8, 2025, 12:20 IST
Get the Direct Link to download RTMNU Result 2025 PDF here.

RTMNU Result 2025: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MSc, MCA and other exams. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University 2025 has been released online on the official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in the annual exams held in April 2025 can check and download their nagpuruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTMNU result 2025 pdf, the students need to log in with their roll number.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Nagpur University results on the university's official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RTMNU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MCA, MSc and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTMNU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination segment
Step 3: Choose the result
Step 4: The Result Window will appear, fill in your details
Step 5: Check the result and download it.

Direct Links to RTMNU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for RTMNU Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence ) [CBCS] July 07, 2025 Click here
BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) (CBCS) July 07, 2025 Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering(Data Science))[CBCS] July 07, 2025 Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Civil Engineering) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025 Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Mechanical Engineering) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Electrical Engineering) (E&P) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Aeronautical Engineering) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering)[CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Technology) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Information Technology) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Engineering) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Fire Engineering) [CBCS](New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (CBCS)(New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ) (CBCS)(New) July 07, 2025  Click here 
BTech Fourth Semester (Industrial IOT) (CBCS)(New) July 07, 2025  Click here 

BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering) (AI-ML) [CBCS](New)

 July 07, 2025 Click here

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University: Highlights

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university is named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. The university has departments like the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Commerce and Management, the Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, which offer various UG and PG programs. Apart from that, it also offers PG Foundation Course in various subjects, a Bachelor of Vocational course. For students, staff, and faculty members, RTMNU has modern and upgraded facilities.

RTMNU, Nagpur Highlights

University Name

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,

Formerly Nagpur University

Established

1923

Departments

  • Faculty of Science and Technology

  • Faculty of Commerce and Management 

  • Faculty of Humanities

  • Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies

  • PG Foundation Course

  • Bachelor of Vocational course

RTMNU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

