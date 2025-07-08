RTMNU Result 2025 OUT at nagpuruniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RTMNU Result 2025: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MSc, MCA and other exams. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University 2025 has been released online on the official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in the annual exams held in April 2025 can check and download their nagpuruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTMNU result 2025 pdf, the students need to log in with their roll number.
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Nagpur University results on the university's official website- nagpuruniversity.ac.in.
|
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2025
Steps to Check RTMNU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MCA, MSc and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTMNU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination segment
Step 3: Choose the result
Step 4: The Result Window will appear, fill in your details
Step 5: Check the result and download it.
Direct Links to RTMNU Results 2025
Check here the direct link for RTMNU Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence ) [CBCS]
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) (CBCS)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering(Data Science))[CBCS]
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Civil Engineering) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Mechanical Engineering) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Electrical Engineering) (E&P) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Aeronautical Engineering) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering)[CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Technology) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Information Technology) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Engineering) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Fire Engineering) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (CBCS)(New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ) (CBCS)(New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|BTech Fourth Semester (Industrial IOT) (CBCS)(New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
|
BTech Fourth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering) (AI-ML) [CBCS](New)
|July 07, 2025
|Click here
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University: Highlights
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university is named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. The university has departments like the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Commerce and Management, the Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, which offer various UG and PG programs. Apart from that, it also offers PG Foundation Course in various subjects, a Bachelor of Vocational course. For students, staff, and faculty members, RTMNU has modern and upgraded facilities.
|
RTMNU, Nagpur Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,
Formerly Nagpur University
|
Established
|
1923
|
Departments
|
|
RTMNU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
